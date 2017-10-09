Mumbai, October 09, 2017 – CentrumForex.com, India’s leading digital money exchange portal and part of the Centrum Group, has entered into an alliance with TASAasia, a leading player in International Education, Study Abroad & Career Counseling in South Asia, to offer Money Exchange & Remittance related services to students travelling abroad for education. Under the alliance, TASAasia through its channel partners will refer Centrum’s money exchange services for remitting the university fees and related expenses to students they counsel.

TASAasia currently has over 500 recruiting partners and represents over 30 international universities of repute. They have advised over five lakh students and sent over 21,000 for higher studies abroad since 2000. The alliance will add another value added service to the bouquet of offerings from TASAasia.

The alliance will enable Centrum to expand its reach and provide its remittances, prepaid forex cards, currency notes and travel insurance services to the large customer base of TASAasia. Centrum is the market leader in servicing students travelling overseas for education. Currently it’s market share in overseas education segment is over 20% and is growing at a rapid pace.

Commenting on the development, T.C. Guruprasad, CEO & MD, CentrumDirect Ltd., said, “We are delighted to partner a reputed player like TASA. The alliance will enable us to further expand our customer base and TASA’s students will benefit from our special exchange rates for students along with value added services such as free ATM withdrawals on prepaid forex cards, convenient online & offline reload options, complimentary international SIM cards and scholarships.”

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Rajev B Sharma Group MD & CEO stated “TASAasia has the pleasure of launching international payment services in association with CentrumForex.com for its partners and students. With these services TASAasia is taking one more step in fulfilling its vision of providing one stop shop for international education services. I am sure our students and their parents will be benefited from the seamless service and competitive rates being offered by TASAasia in association with CentrumForex.com.

Students applying for Graduate, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Exchange Programs, Summer Programs, Immersion or Short-Term Programs and Internship programs, can approach TASAasia’s Education Counseling partners in 53 cities pan India or can directly log on to TASAasia website www.tasaasia.com and express their interest for availing the international payment services. The TASAasia team, in turn, will touch base with the students and help them procure the required foreign exchange to study abroad.