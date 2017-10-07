Early Morning Wanderings, by Steve Lake, pokes a bit of fun at himself and all of us in this book of short quips and poems.

Carlsbad, CA, USA — Steve Lake’s Early Morning Wanderings is a fun read. A must read for those days when all you want is a bit of happy.

“Fun and whimsical read. Often thought provoking, mixed in with laugh out loud moments. Ogden Nash would be proud….” ~71duck

Lake states “When I wake up in the morning there are random thoughts running through my mind. I turn some of these into poetry. I have lots of free time.”

Good things come to those who wait

At least that’s what I’ve been told

Wonder what will be my fate?

So far all I am is old

Steve Lake grew up in Long Beach, California. He has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Washington (1980). Steve worked for 25 years as an outdoor science teacher in Southern California. He now resides in Carlsbad, Ca. and spends as much time as possible at the beach.

Genre – Thoughtful, Humorous, Inspiring, Current, Mischievous, Tawdry, Environmental, Risqué, Political, Happy

The Early Morning Wanderings 68 page print book version ISBN 9781506904870, and hardcover ISBN 9781506904283, are published by First Edition Design Publishing (http://www.firsteditiondesignpublishing.com) and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.