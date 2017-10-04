The founder and lead surgeon of Southlake Oncology talks about preventative measures that make a difference.

Southlake, TX, Sept 30, 2017 — While genetics and other factors may predispose a person to contracting cancer, that doesn’t mean every case is beyond a person’s ability to prevent. A recent study, in fact, sheds light on the benefits preventative measures may have in keeping cancer at bay. The same measures may also help prevent mortality should the disease develop.

The findings come from an analysis of 12 different studies that showed strong links between positive outcomes and people who follow doctor-recommended guidelines for healthy living. Overall, patients in the collective studies who followed the guidelines were between 10 and 45 percent less likely than others to avoid cancer all together. These same people were 61 percent less likely to die from cancer if it did develop.

Researchers also noted that people who followed prevention guidelines were less likely by about 50 percent to develop breast, endometrial and colorectal cancers.

“The study’s findings show that people do have it within their control to reduce cancer risks and lower mortality odds should the disease develop,” says Dr. Gregory Echt, founder and lead surgeon at Southlake Oncology, a Choice Cancer Center. “What doctors have been saying for years is the key. Healthy living makes a difference; it’s that simple.”

The steps that may reduce cancer-related risks include:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet that is rich in vegetables and fruits

Avoiding vices such as tobacco use and alcohol misuse

Exercising regularly at moderate to vigorous levels

“Adopting a healthy lifestyle may not guarantee a cancer-free life, but it can have a big impact in lowering the odds,” says Dr. Echt. “People who have lifestyle concerns should talk to their doctors for case-specific advice, support and guidance.”

