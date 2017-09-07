Tashan Nites, the on-ground and on-air property of Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan, recently concluded its Tashan Nites concert with the star cast of Lucknow Central. The mega event was held on 6th September at Chandigarh University, Mohali. Over 15,000 people attended the event with Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar and Punjabi Star Gippy Grewal who were promoting their movie Lucknow Central. Tashan Nites was also packed with live performances by Preet Harpal, Ranjit Bawa, Sunanda Sharma, A Kay, Mehtab Virk and Amber Vashisht.

Commenting on the initiative, Himanshu Gupta, Programming Head, 9X Tashan, said: “Tashan Nites is the most happening event across North India. The latest Tashan Nites with the star cast of Lucknow Central received an overwhelming response from the audience as over 15,000 people attended the live event. We are extremely delighted that the biggest stars of Punjabi music industry including Preet Harpal, Ranjit Bawa, Sunanda Sharma, A Kay, Mehtab Virk and Amber Vashisht shared the stage with Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar and Punjabi Music Sensation Gippy Grewal.”

Tashan Nites concerts are held across North India on a regular basis and are also aired on 9X Tashan for viewers who are unable to attend the on-ground event. Over the years, Tashan Nites have become the most happening event wherein the best of Punjabi singers and performers connect with their fans. Even Bollywood celebrities such as Kangana Ranauat, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Jimmy Shegill, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, etc. have been a part of Tashan Nites, to promote their movies.

The recently concluded Tashan Nites was sponsored by Labolia Body Lotion, co presented by Priya Gold Butter Milk Biscuits and co-powered by Colors. Pregakem was the special partner and Denver was the associate sponsor of Tashan Nites.

The 4 hour-long Tashan Nites event will be packaged into a special 1 hour episode capturing the highlights of the evening. The special 1 hour episode of Tashan Nites will be telecast on 9X Tashan on 16th & 17th September.