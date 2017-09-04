Breathalyzer is a device to measure blood alcohol content from a breath sample. This device is widely used by various sectors for testing alcohol and drug abuses. Breathalyzer gives quick and accurate blood alcohol content. These devices are portable and handy to use.
Market Size and Forecast
The Global Breathalyzer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the factors bolstering the growth of breathalyzer market include increasing alcohol and drug abuse cases and strict government regulations for mandatory alcohol testing during driving or in workplaces. Moreover, fuel cell based breathalyzer by type is the largest segment by the end of 2024 and it is expected to garner a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Apart from this, infrared based breathalyzer is expected to showcase a healthy growth owing to its high degree of accuracy. Furthermore, alcohol detection by application is expected to register a highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.
In terms of regional platform, North America region captured the largest market share in breathalyzer in 2016. Further, with 51.2% share, North America is expected to be the biggest market in global breathalyzer market between 2017 and 2024. U.S. is anticipated to account for the highest market share in this region over the forecast period. Moreover, rising number of drunk and drive cases in this region is projected to boost the demand for breathalyzer devices.
Europe region grabbed the second largest market in breathalyzer owing to rising popularity and growing demand for personal breathalyzers. The major countries witnessing the augmented demand for breathalyzer include the Western European Countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing breathalyzer market during forecast period. Further, China and Japan are the dominating country in this region owing to mandatory usage of drugs and alcohol testing devices in mining, transportation and other sectors. Additionally, breathalyzer market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.8% by the end of 2024.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the Global Breathalyzer Market in the following segments:
By Technology
Fuel Cell Testers
Semiconductor Oxide-Based Testers
Spectrophotometer Testers
By Application
Alcohol Detection
Drug abuse Detection
Medical Applications
By Distribution Channel
Online Store
Offline Store
By End User
Hospitals
Security Agencies
Private sector
Rehabilitation Centers
Others
By Region
Global breathalyzer market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rising stringent regulations for alcohol testing during driving is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of breathalyzer market. Further, increasing alcohol and drug abuses and growing awareness for drug testing are envisioned to foster the growth of breathalyzer market across the globe. Moreover, demand for personal breathalyzers is also predicted to boost the demand for breathalyzer by the end of 2024.
Furthermore, the rise in per capita income and rapid urbanization is the major factor propelling the growth of breathalyzer market. Likely, huge adoption of breathalyzer from various sectors for testing alcohol or drug abuse is one of the factors bolstering the growth of Breathalyzer Market. In addition to this, adoption of innovative technology for testing purposes is also fuelling the growth of breathalyzer market.
However, high cost of breathalyzer is projected to dampen the growth of breathalyzer market during forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding breathalyzer is anticipated to hinder the growth of breathalyzer market.
Key players
The major key players for breathalyzer market are as follows
Alcolizer
net
Alcolock
Intoximeters
Lifeloc Technologies
Quest Products
BACtrack
AlcoHawk
DriveSafe
