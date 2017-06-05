Greenwich (CT), USA, June 5, 2017 – According to CW Research’s “Petcoke Market Data”, petcoke production displayed mixed trends across North America, the largest exporting region worldwide, in the first quarter of 2017.

Despite a solid global petcoke demand, certain American countries and regions saw output leveling out. In Canada, production fell year-on-year to 180,000 tons, while the same downward trend was recorded in the US Midwest, where volumes fell 5 percent year-to-date. Conversely, the US Gulf Coast and the West Coast have increased petcoke output in 2017.

“Regardless of a strong demand for petcoke from Asian economies, major exporting markets have recorded mixed trends over the first quarter of 2017, as refineries in traditional importing markets have expanded their petcoke production,” said Robert Madeira, Managing Director and Head of Research at CW Group.

Consequently, shifting trends might be arising in the global petcoke supply-demand dynamics, as countries that rely mostly on imports rather than production are now slowly but surely increasing their capacity.

For instance, petcoke production rose in Brazil, albeit slightly. Domestic producers succeeded in modestly improving output by 0.4 percent when compared to the first quarter of 2016. Particularly, a surge in production was registered in São Paulo. In March, local refineries’ production surpassed 0.5 million tons, a 10 percent increase when compared to the same month in the previous year.

In India, whose presence in the petcoke market is mostly felt through massive imports, production also displayed an increasing trend. Driven by solid demand as well as strong pricing, monthly petcoke production peaked in March 2017, almost reaching a million tons. However, clouds over regulatory status of petcoke as a fuel in India as well as perceived high price of petcoke relative to coal may temper some enthusiasm.

It remains to be seen whether these shifting trends in the global petcoke supply-demand dynamics represent a quick response to domestic short-term necessities or, by contrast, will produce lasting effects in the international petcoke landscape.

****

For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Liviu Dinu, Market Services & Marketing Consultant, CW Group, by phone at +40-744-67-44-11, or e-mail at ld@cwgrp.com.

About Petcoke Market Data

CW Research’s Petcoke Country Market Data analysis, part of the CW Group’s premium PetcokeWeek market reporting service, extensively covers petcoke volume trends across the globe. Particular emphasis is given to demand & supply volumes for the largest petcoke producing and consuming markets around the world. Presented in an objective, easy-to-understand format, the Petcoke Country Market Data is an indispensable tool for producers, suppliers, investors and end-users who wish to always be updated on all the relevant petcoke trends.

Additional coverage on petcoke news and updates can be found here: http://www.cwgrp.com/petcoke-news/petcoke-market-data