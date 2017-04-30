Couples who are planning their honeymoon will always want to go somewhere romantic. However, they will also want a destination that has both adventure and opportunities for relaxation. France is a country that has all three of these things, so couples can begin their lives together in the way that they wish.

Paris is at the top of the list, of course, because the city is usually the one that everyone thinks about when they are looking for romance. Couples can spend days walking throughout the city and each walk will seem like a romantic stroll, even if hundreds of other people surround them. Every evening will bring a candlelight dinner in a new and exciting restaurant with delicious cuisine too.

The French Riviera always comes in second to Paris, but in the next few years, it may increase in popularity. Since the area is not considered a major honeymoon destination, the prices are cheaper and the crowds are fewer. The French Riviera is on the beach, so couples can enjoy the sun and the sand, while vacationing in a larger city.

Versailles can be considered the most elegant honeymoon destination in France. Most couples may find themselves a little overwhelmed during a visit to Versailles Palace and the surrounding gardens. The entire palace is filled with intricate details as well as too many framed paintings to count. A few other must-see attractions in Versailles include the Domaine de Marie-Antoinette, the Grand Trianon, and the Hameau de la Reine.

Nice is along the coast, so the vibe in this city is a little different than the vibe in Paris. Every street winds around and they are all filled with music and people talking and laughing at every turn. There are plenty of beaches in Nice, which isn’t surprising since it is on the coast, but the beaches are not covered in sand like many others in the world. Instead, the beaches are covered in rocks, which is a good thing for people who do not like to be covered in sand at the end of the day.

A honeymoon in France is a beautiful destination and couples can create the perfect Tuscan wine tours, whether they choose to stay in one city or decide to tour the country if they have enough time. Either way, couples will start their lives together perfectly after a France honeymoon.