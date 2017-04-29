Xi’an City, China; 29, April 2017: ChinWon is an herbal product company that has several natural and herbal products in their portfolio. They are now offering the pure and natural indigo powder that is produced from the fermented leaves of a kind of a botanical family that includes several plants. This natural indigo powder has different applications in making natural dyes and also in the treatment of psoriasis.

The spokesperson of the company maintains that besides the treatment of psoriasis, the Indigo Naturalis can also be useful in the treatment of inflammation, high fever, mumps, nose bleeding, mouth inflammation, sore throat, and other diseases. This herbal extract is also used in cream, ointments and soaps that are for psoriasis sufferers to offer them relief from the problem. The soaps and creams containing natural indigo can also be used in the treatment of eczema and snake bite.

According to the spokesperson, the natural indigo powder has been used in the Chinese traditions as a coloring agent for centuries. Today, the powder can be the best natural blue dye for jeans and other cloths. In place of synthetic dyes, this natural and traditional dying process offers more natural blue color to jeans and cloths. It is also used as a natural hair color without any side effects. This herbal indigo has been recognized for its amazing medicinal properties. It can clear away the body heat and can also detoxicate the blood.

ChinWon maintains a stringent production process to help maintain the quality and purity of the pure indigo powder. In the month of August every year, they harvest the leaves of Baphicacanthus cusia. The leaves are then allowed to ferment for 72 hours in the lime water and then dried in the sun. The indigo powder is then extracted from the dried leaves, which can be used in a variety of products.

To know more about this natural indigo and its medicinal properties and use, one can visit the website

About Xi’an ChinWon Biotech Inc.:

ChinWon Biotech, founded in 2009, is located in Shaan Xi Province, China, which is close to big Mountain “Qinling”, a rich source of a variety of herbs with natural water. Besides taking full advantage of local abundant plant resources and natural water, ChinWon holds the innovative technologies of plant extract and synthesis process, equipped with own lab and research center to make all the products pure and effective. All ingredients contain the lowest content of heavy metals, and fully meet the requirement of USP/ BP /EP standard, widely applied in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, daily chemical and agricultural chemical industries.

