The Time Temperature Indicators (TTIs) Market Research Report provides Industry analysis and evaluation of the current & prospective Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth during the study period 2014-2021.

Time temperature indicators (TTIs) are smart labels that are time and temperature sensitive, indicating and gathering product history. Premature perishing are the signs of physical, chemical, micro-biological and enzymatic reactions. Time temperature indicators (TTIs) help indicating probable product degradation or alteration due to variation internal and external conditions. This help to maintain the product quality and reduce health risk. Temperature indicators help in identifying fluctuation in temperature by the use of smart technology. Time indicators work on pre-defined period (time sensitive) to show its quality and freshness of the product.

Smart technologies such as dye migration through filter papers, color changing pouches with bacterial fluids, etc. are used in this indicators. The global time temperature indicators (TTIs) market is segmented based on its types, application and geography. Types classify this market into time indicators and temperature indicators. Time temperature indicators (TTIs) find applications in food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others including consumer products.

Awareness for quality products, increasing disposable income, and sustainability in packaging are the driving factors for the growth of global time temperature indicators (TTIs) market. Temperature indicators are the major types of time temperature indicators (TTIs). Food and beverages are the principal application followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals. However, consumer goods are on the edge of materialization.

Major player assessed in the report are :

– BASF SE

– The 3M Company

– Vitsab International AB

– Cryolog

– Timestrip

– Temptime Corporation

– Avery Dennison Corporation

– More

Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT :

1. Time Temperature Indicators (TTIs) By Types :

– Time Indicators

– Temperature Indicators

2. Time Temperature Indicators (TTIs) By Applications :

– Food And Beverages

– Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

– Others (Including Consumer Goods)

