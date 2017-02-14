Global Air Quality Control Systems Market worth to gain $92.38 Bn by 2022, according to new statistics released by the Zion Market Research, the market research group.

Air pollutants have the potential to impact the environment and human health. Governments are involved in several activities directed at specific air issues such as ozone-depleting substances, acid rain, and standards for toxic substances to improve air quality and achieve health and environmental benefits.

Emission regulations are the major factors that propel the air quality control systems market growth. The stringent regulations pertaining to NOx and mercury emissions are expected to offer significant growth for the air quality control system market. The growth in different industries such as cement manufacturing, power generation, chemicals and metal processing, leads to exponential growth in emission of pollutants. Renewable sources of energy and unfavorable economical conditions are hindering the air quality control system market growth. Nonetheless, the global air quality control system market is expected to exhibit strong growth in the near future on account of the rising awareness across consumers regarding pollution control and new developments in pollution control technologies.

The technology used in an air quality control system market are electrostatic precipitators, flue gas desulphurization (FGD), nitrogen oxide control systems, fabric filters, mercury control systems and others.Application wise the air quality control system market is segmented into chemicals, cement manufacturing, power generation, iron & steel and others. Among this application, the cement industry is leading the segment due to growing construction industry worldwide. Hence rising demand of cement manufacturing units is fueling the air quality control system market growth. Sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides are emitted into the atmosphere from cement manufacturing units which may be harmful to the environment and human body.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the air quality control system market due to rapid industrialization in economically developed countries such as Japan, China, and India. Coal-fired power generation industry is also driving the growth of the air quality control system market. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe.

Major players participating in the air quality control system market are Alstom, Foster Wheeler, Hamon Research-Cottrell, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power systems America, Siemens Energy and Burns & McDonnell, Babcock & Wilcox Company, KBR, and ABB Ltd among others.

The report segments global air quality control system market as follows:

Global Air Quality Control Systems Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Electrostatic Precipitators

Flue Gas Desulphurization

Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems

Fabric Filters

Mercury Control Systems

Others

Global Air Quality Control Systems Market: Application Segment Analysis

Chemicals

Cement Manufacturing

Power Generation

Iron & Steel

Others

Global Air Quality Control Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

