Hong Kong – DH examines hospital-acquired case of Legionnaires’ illness

DH examines hospital-acquired case of Legionnaires’ illness ***************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) stated today (July 10) it is examining a nosocomial (i.e. hospital-acquired) Legionnaires’ illness (LD) case, and advised the general public of the value of utilizing and keeping effectively developed manufactured water supply, including that prone groups need to strictly observe appropriate safety measures.

The case includes an 89-year-old male. He has actually been hospitalised at Hong Kong Sanatorium & & Hospital (HKSH) given that April 1 for his underlying diseases, throughout which he periodically experienced signs such as sputum production and shortness of breath. His shortness of breath intensified on July 6, triggering medical facility personnel to gather a breathing specimen on the very same day. The specimen gathered evaluated favorable for Legionella pneumophila (non-serogroup 1) by the Public Health Laboratory Services Branch under the CHP. The client’s condition enhanced following antibiotic treatment and is presently in steady condition.

Given that the client was hospitalised at HKSH throughout the incubation duration (from June 26 to July 4), the CHP thought about that this is a nosocomial case and carried out an ecological examination at the health center in order to figure out the source of the infection.

An initial examination exposed that, the client had actually been confessed to a single-occupancy space in the basic ward throughout the incubation duration. The CHP gathered 10 water samples and 6 ecological samples from the water tanks of the worried structure and the client’s ward. The outcomes of lab screening are pending.

The CHP has actually advised HKSH to suspend using the bathroom in the ward worried, completely decontaminate the supply of water systems of the worried ward and set up bacterial filters as quickly as possible. The CHP has actually likewise offered the medical facility with health recommendations and medical security suggestions, and will continue to carefully keep an eye on the execution of these procedures.

In addition, the CHP is scheduling other clients who were hospitalised on the exact same flooring as the client throughout the exact same duration to go through medical security. No extra LD cases have actually been determined amongst them up until now.

The CHP’s examination and follow-up work are continuous.

Guy, individuals aged over 50, cigarette smokers, alcoholics and individuals with weakened resistance are more vulnerable to LD. Some scenarios might likewise increase the danger of infection, consisting of bad upkeep of water supply; living in locations with old water supply, cooling towers or water fountains; utilizing electrical hot water heater, whirlpool health spas or warm water spring day spas; and current remain in hotels or ships.

Legionellae are discovered in numerous ecological settings and grow well in warm water (20 to 45 degrees Celsius). They can be discovered in liquid environments such as water tanks, cold and hot water supply, cooling towers, whirlpool health clubs, water fountains, humidifiers and home breathing gadgets that support breathing. Individuals might end up being contaminated when they inhale polluted beads (aerosols) and mist created by synthetic water supply, or when dealing with garden soil, garden compost and potting blends.

Immunocompromised individuals ought to:

Usage sterilized or boiled water for drinking, tooth brushing and mouth rinsing;

Prevent utilizing humidifiers, or other mist- or aerosol-generating gadgets; and

If utilizing humidifiers, or other mist- or aerosol-generating gadgets, fill the water tank with only sterilized or cooled newly boiled water, and not water straight from the tap. Tidy and preserve humidifiers/devices routinely according to makers’ guidelines. Never ever leave stagnant water in a humidifier/device. Empty the water tank, clean all surface areas dry, and alter the water daily.

The general public must observe the health suggestions listed below:

Observe individual health;

Do not smoke and prevent alcohol intake;

Strainers in water taps and shower heads must be examined, cleaned up, descaled and sanitized routinely or at a frequency advised by the maker;

If a fresh-water pipes system is correctly kept, it is not required to set up domestic water filters. Usage of water filters is not motivated as obstructing happens quickly, which can promote development of micro-organisms. In case water filters are utilized, the pore size must be 0.2 micrometres ( µm )or less and the filter requires to be altered occasionally according to the producer’s suggestions;

Drain pipes and tidy water tanks of structures a minimum of quarterly;

Drain pipes or purge for a minimum of one minute occasionally utilized water outlets (e.g. water taps, shower heads and warm water outlets) and stagnant points of the pipework weekly or before usage;

Look for and follow medical professionals’ expert guidance relating to the usage and upkeep of home breathing gadgets and utilize just sterilized water (not distilled or faucet water) to tidy and fill the tank. Tidy and preserve the gadget frequently according to the maker’s guidelines. After cleaning/disinfection, wash the gadget with sterilized water, cooled newly boiled water or water filtered with 0.2 µm filters. Never ever leave stagnant water in the gadget. Empty the water tank, keep all surface areas dry, and alter the water daily; and

When managing garden soil, garden compost and potting blends:

Use gloves and a face mask; Water gardens and garden compost carefully utilizing low pressure; Open composted potting blends gradually and ensure the opening is directed far from the face; Wet the soil to decrease dust when potting plants; and Prevent operating in inadequately aerated locations such as enclosed greenhouses.

The general public might go to the CHP’s LD page, the Code of Practice for Prevention of LD and the Housekeeping Guidelines for Cold and Hot Water Systems for Building Management of the Prevention of LD Committee, and the CHP’s risk-based method for avoidance and control of LD.

In addition, as cigarette smokers and alcoholics are more vulnerable to LD, the Government prompts members of the general public to stop cigarette smoking and prevent drinking. Members of the general public might call the DH Integrated Smoking Cessation Hotline at 1833 183, which is responded to by signed up nurses who supply expert counselling and recommendation to a large range of totally free cigarette smoking cessation services. The general public might likewise check out the smoking cigarettes cessation thematic site (www.livetobaccofree.hk) to find out more on cigarette smoking cessation. The DH has actually likewise established and promoted the Alcohol Screening and Brief Intervention tool to main health care provider to help with the early recognition and management of at-risk drinkers. For details on alcohol-related damage, please check out the DH’s Change for Health site.