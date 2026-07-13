Milo Drive Raises $2.4 Million To Build EV Fleet Infrastructure In India

Milo Drive raised $2.4 million in a financing round led by Caret Capital. Milo Drive is a tech-led platform structure running facilities for India’s next generation of decentralized electrical car fleets. The business is concentrated on supporting the development of EV adoption in ride-hailing and other movement usage cases.

As electrical lorry adoption speeds up in India’s ride-hailing market, Milo Drive is working to resolve obstacles around automobile gain access to, need aggregation, and fleet operations. These abilities are planned to assist chauffeurs and little fleet operators get involved better in the shift to electrical movement.

The business’s platform is developed to assist motorists and fleet owners construct sustainable incomes while likewise supporting India’s wider tidy transport shift. By enhancing the facilities behind decentralized EV fleets, Milo Drive intends to make electrical movement more available and operationally effective.

Caret Capital stated the financial investment lines up with its objective of backing services that lower carbon emissions and develop tasks. The company is concentrated on supporting business that can help in reducing 10 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions and develop 10 million tasks.

The financing will support Milo Drive as it continues developing the foundation of India’s EV fleet environment. The business is led by Monil Jayeshkumar Khatri, Vishal Jewrajka, and the wider Milo Drive group.

SECRET QUOTES:

“Milo Drive is a tech-led platform constructing the operating facilities for India’s next generation of decentralized EV fleets. As EV adoption in ride-hailing speeds up, Milo Drive is fixing crucial difficulties throughout lorry gain access to, need aggregation, and fleet operations– allowing chauffeurs and little fleet operators to develop sustainable incomes while powering the shift to electrical movement.”

Caret Capital declaration

“Solutions like Milo Drive that speed up India’s tidy movement shift and enhance the lives of chauffeurs are carefully lined up with Caret’s objective of assisting minimize 10 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions and developing 10 million tasks.”

Caret Capital declaration