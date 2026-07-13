See Jay-Z Bring Out Eminem, Pharrell Williams at Yankee Stadium Night 2

Jay-Z’s second of three Yankee Stadium shows — this time focusing on The Blueprint — featured more surprise guests as Eminem joined the rapper onstage in the Bronx.

Nearly 25 years after the two rap legends teamed up for “Renegade,” Jay-Z and Eminem reunited onstage to perform The Blueprint’s penultimate track. The performance marked the first time Jay and Em had played the song live together since 2010, when they linked up for their Home & Home Tour of Yankee Stadium and Detroit’s Comerica Park.

Eminem hung around Saturday to perform his own “Lose Yourself” before Jay-Z closed out The Blueprint portion of the evening with the closing track “Blueprint (Momma Loves Me).”

A night after Jay-Z brought out Beyonce, Nas, Blue Ivy, Memphis Bleek and more to celebrate Reasonable Doubt, the rapper had more surprises in store for The Blueprint show: Bronx-raised rapper Slick Rick helped Jay-Z open the concert with a take on his “La Di Da Di,” and during the encore, Pharrell Williams dropped in for Jay-Z’s Neptunes-produced “Excuse Me Miss” and “Allure” as well as Williams’ own “Frontin’.”

Jay-Z will again take the stage at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night for a concert dubbed “Extra Innings,” celebrating hits from throughout his catalog. The Jay-Z30 Tour will next head to London and Paris in September before returning stateside for an October 23rd show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

From Rolling Stone US.