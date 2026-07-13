Pitbull Sets Guinness World Record for Most ‘Bald Caps’ at London Festival

More than 20,000 people participated in the “largest gathering of people wearing bald caps” at BST Festival in Hyde Park

Pitbull set a Guinness World Record in London on Friday for the “largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.” The rapper, along with some 22,141 fans who showed up to Hyde Park in bald caps, set the record at the BST Festival where Pitbull headlined.

“I’m speechless. Who would have thought a first-generation Cuban would be record-breaking and record-making?” Pitbull said when accepting the award, per The Guardian.

While Pitbull is bald, he donned a bald cap himself. As Will Munford, an official adjudicator for Guinness World Records told the outlet, Pitbull had “to wear a bald cap to be in the record number” as the record was not for “largest gathering of bald people.”

Volunteers numbered to 400 to “individually check people” when they entered and onsite. Plus, there was “drone footage with 42 counters backstage,” Munford said to tally the record.

The idea to try and set the record came from a fan. “This whole thing is happening because of me,” ack Remmington, a podcast host and cultural commenter, told The Guardian. Remmington had posted a TikTok video that went viral, which said BST, which has a 65,000 capacity, was “easily enough to break the world record of people cosplaying as Pitbull.” Remmington was in communication with Guinness World Records and BBC Radio 1 Greg James, and they texted Pitbull to see if he wanted to take the challenge, which he obviously did.

Pitbull announced his going for the record in February, encouraging fans to turn up at BST Hyde Park on July 10. “Let me tell you how I feel about all the bald-e’s that’s gonna be putting it down,” Pitbull said in a statement at the time. “I just wanna let y’all know that every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. I appreciate the love, I appreciate the commitment, I appreciate the support and more than anything, I just want to say thank you. Dale!”

No one held the record for “largest gathering of people wearing bald caps” prior to him and the more than 20,000 bald-capped fans who showed up on Friday. But now, they made history.

From Rolling Stone US.