Michael smashes box office records, Becomes the first biopic ever to cross USD 1 billion globally

Michael has etched its name in cinema history by crossing the coveted USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. With this milestone, the film has emerged as the first biopic ever to enter the billion-dollar club, redefining the commercial potential of the genre.

The historic feat reflects the film’s extraordinary popularity across international markets. Driven by glowing word of mouth and packed theatres, the movie has maintained a strong run ever since its release, ultimately becoming one of the biggest cinematic successes of 2026.

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The achievement has also proved to be a landmark moment for Lionsgate. Besides becoming the studio’s highest-grossing title, Michael is the first film from the independent banner to surpass the USD 1 billion mark globally.

Audiences Worldwide Propel Michael to New Heights

Michael has officially entered the record books after crossing the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. The film has become the first biopic in cinematic history to achieve the feat, setting a new benchmark for the genre.

Since its release, Michael has continued to draw audiences across global markets, with strong word of mouth and sustained theatrical momentum helping it achieve the historic milestone and cement its place among cinema’s biggest successes.

The film’s extraordinary performance demonstrates that a biographical drama can resonate with audiences on a truly global scale.

By reaching this landmark figure, Michael has not only broken box-office records but has also strengthened its position among the defining films of the year. Impressive Numbers in India The film has enjoyed a solid theatrical run in India as well.

According to Sacnilk, Michael has collected Rs 71.09 crore net at the domestic box office, while its gross earnings stand at Rs 83.62 crore. The healthy collections in the country have contributed significantly to the movie’s remarkable worldwide success story.

Lionsgate Confirms the Next Chapter

Following the blockbuster response to Michael, Lionsgate has officially announced a sequel, with Jaafar Jackson set to reprise his role as the legendary pop icon.

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The follow-up project, portions of which have already been filmed, is expected to move away from a strictly linear narrative. Instead, it will explore lesser-known chapters from Michael Jackson’s life and career by travelling across different periods, offering audiences a fresh perspective on his extraordinary journey.