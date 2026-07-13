Hong Kong – HKETO Dubai strengthens Hong Kong-Oman economic ties, promotes Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area advantages through business forum in Oman

HKETO Dubai strengthens Hong Kong-Oman economic ties, promotes Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area advantages through business forum in Oman ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai (HKETO Dubai) hosted the Oman-Hong Kong Business Forum in Muscat, capital of Oman on July 7 (Muscat time). The forum brought together more than 150 participants from local government organisations and the business community in Oman to strengthen economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Oman, while promoting the business opportunities in Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to the local community.



Co-organised by HKETO Dubai and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by Invest Oman, the forum highlighted Hong Kong’s key role as a gateway to the Chinese Mainland, in particular the GBA, and underscored HKETO Dubai’s mission to promote Hong Kong’s economic and trade relations with Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



In his opening remarks, the Director-General of HKETO Dubai, Mr Simon Chan, highlighted the office’s role as a bridge between Hong Kong and the Gulf region by strengthening government-to-government ties, facilitating business connections, and showcasing the many opportunities Hong Kong offers as a world-class business and financial centre.



“Oman-China relations have grown continuously, with China being Oman’s largest trading partner and Oman being a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative (B&RI). This strategic partnership is not only driving co-operation under the B&RI, but also aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 for economic diversification. In recent years, this collaboration has evolved beyond traditional trade, energy, and infrastructure; and is actively scaling into high-growth, next-generation frontiers, such as renewable energy, advanced technology, and digital economy. Hong Kong plays an important role in this flourishing partnership,” he said.



Mr Chan highlighted Hong Kong’s unique role under the “one country, two systems” principle as the best gateway connecting international businesses with the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asian markets, as well as the city’s strengths as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” linking China with the rest of the world, making it an ideal platform for Omani businesses seeking to access the Chinese Mainland and expand across Asia.



The forum also showcased Hong Kong’s unparalleled advantages as a core engine of the GBA, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic economic regions with vast opportunities. Speakers at the forum included Head of Marketing of Invest Oman, Ms Juhaina Al Balushi; Regional Director of Middle East and Africa of the HKTDC, Mr Daniel Lam; Head of Business and Talent Attraction/Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Mr Sultan Abdulla; and Deputy Director of Middle East and Africa of the HKTDC, Mr Nassif Mahfoud.



HKETO Dubai is committed to supporting and promoting the “Economic and Trade Express” functional platform – established through the joint efforts of economic and trade offices, InvestHK and the HKTDC – to assist Hong Kong small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups in exploring overseas markets, while attracting more enterprises to invest and establish operations in Hong Kong.