Hong Kong – Government announces quarterly land sale programme for July to September 2026

Government announces quarterly land sale programme for July to September 2026 *****************************************************************************



​The Government announced today (July 10) the quarterly land sale programme for the second quarter of 2026-27, i.e. July to September 2026.



The Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, said in terms of the Government land sale in the second quarter of 2026-27, the Government will put up for tender a residential site at Fat Kwong Street, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon. The site is able to provide floor space of around 19 300 square metres and can provide around 250 flats. It is selected from the Annual Land Sale List announced in February this year and is situated in a mature urban neighbourhood with comprehensive surrounding facilities and traffic network. The rezoning procedures for the site from “Government, Institution or Community” use to “Residential” use have recently been completed. Furthermore, the tender for three residential sites located in the large-scale land disposal pilot area in the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area was closed on July 3, and they are expected to provide around 3 120 flats in total. Taken altogether, Government land sale in this quarter is capable of providing around 3 370 flats.



Other residential land supply this quarter will include MTR Corporation Limited’s Tuen Mun A16 Station (Package 2) development project which is estimated to supply around 5 510 flats; and the Urban Renewal Authority’s Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street, Hung Hom project launched on July 3 and capable of providing around 1 220 flats. As for private development and redevelopment projects, three projects are expected to complete lease modification procedures in the second quarter, providing a total supply of around 90 flats.



Ms Linn said, “Taking all sources of land supply into account, the total private housing land supply in the second quarter of this financial year would support the development of around 10 190 units. Together with the supply from the first quarter, the total private housing land supply of the first half of this financial year is expected to support some 12 430 units, which is very close to the annual target of private housing supply for this financial year (12 600 units). This figure has not yet reflected private redevelopment projects not requiring lease modification from the second quarter, as such figures are only available at a later stage. The supply target for the financial year is likely to be achieved shortly because of the need for the Government to spearhead development in the Northern Metropolis or railway property development projects in a timely manner taking into account the overall land and infrastructure development strategy. Together with more active transactions in the private market, developers are more proactive in bidding for land or engaging in private development projects.”



As regards the private housing land supply for 2025-26, taking into account new private development and redevelopment projects in the fourth quarter, the actual supply is adjusted upwards to around 16 865 flats, which exceeds the supply target for that financial year by around 28 per cent.



The Government will continue to sustain its effort in rolling out land in a prudent and pragmatic manner, and flexibly adjust the land disposal strategy according to market situation, in order to meet the development needs of society.



The site to be tendered in July to September 2026 is in the Annex. The actual tender timetable will be drawn up taking into account the progress of necessary preparatory work. The Lands Department will announce the detailed land sale arrangements before individual sites are put up for tender.