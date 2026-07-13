Hong Kong – DH receives carbon monoxide poisoning case and reminds public to ensure ventilation when using gas cookers

DH receives carbon monoxide poisoning case and reminds public to ensure ventilation when using gas cookers ******************************************************************************************



Following a notification from the Hospital Authority on a case of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) today (July 12) appealed to members of the public to take precautionary measures against carbon monoxide poisoning.



The case involved a 47-year-old male patient, who presented with dizziness and palpitations after cooking with a portable cassette cooker at home alone on July 10. He attended Yan Chai Hospital and was later transferred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for further treatment. He was discharged after treatment.



The EMSD conducted a site investigation immediately at the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that no liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leakage occurred at the scene. The subject portable cassette cooker involved is an approved model but it was severely rusted, which is believed to be the cause of the incident. The EMSD has seized the portable cassette cooker for further investigation.



Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is a by-product of the incomplete combustion of any fuel containing carbon, such as wood, natural gas and gasoline. Exposure to a low concentration of carbon monoxide can lead to a range of symptoms, such as dizziness, headache, tiredness and nausea, whereas exposure to a high concentration of carbon monoxide can lead to impaired vision, disturbed co-ordination, unconsciousness, brain damage or even death.



​The CHP reminded members of the public that gas cookers should be used in a well-ventilated area. They should seek medical attention immediately if they suspect developing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.



​The EMSD also reminded members of the public of the following:

