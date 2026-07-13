Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects drug trafficking case involving incoming passenger at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs detects drug trafficking case involving incoming passenger at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs detected a drug trafficking case involving two incoming air passengers at Hong Kong International Airport today (July 10) and seized about 10 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $1.8 million.

Two mainland male passengers, aged 36 and 39, arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand today. During customs clearance, Customs officers found a total of about 10kg of suspected cannabis buds in their baggage. They were subsequently arrested.

An investigation is on-going.

Customs will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.

Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).