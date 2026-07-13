HDFC Bank labor force diminishes by 3,343 in FY26

Summary HDFC Bank lowered its labor force by 3,343 staff members throughout the last. The bank’s overall balance sheet broadened by twelve percent to over forty-three trillion rupees. Worker attrition stood at twenty-three percent, while senior management functions saw a boost.

ET Online HDFC Bank’s labor force decreased by 3,343 staff members in FY26, even as the nation’s biggest economic sector loan provider broadened its balance sheet by 12 % throughout the year. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The nation’s most significant economic sector lending institution HDFC Bank has actually seen a cut in headcount by 3,343 even as the balance sheet of the loan provider broadened by 12 percent throughout FY26.

Based on the current yearly report of the bank, the overall staff member strength has actually boiled down to 2,11,178 in FY26 from 2,14,521 in FY25.

There has actually been a decrease of headcount by 3,343 individuals. Throughout the year, worker attrition rate stood at 23.12 percent.

Headcount at the senior management level increased to 262 from 247 at the end of March 2025, while middle management size increased to 10,411 from 9,159 in the previous year.

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There was a decrease in non-supervisory personnel from 1,70,950 at the end of FY25 to 1,62,797 at the end of FY26.

The bank’s overall balance sheet size increased 11.6 percent to Rs 43,64,886 crore from Rs 39,10,199 crore on March 31, 2025.

Advances stood at Rs 29,37,166 crore, representing a boost of 12 percent over March 31, 2025. Overall deposits increased 14 percent to Rs 31,05,251 crore from Rs 27,14,715 crore throughout the duration.

“As we accelerate the transformation toward becoming a technology-led, customer-centric bank, employees need to keep pace… we are consciously redeploying talent from back-end functions, where we are able to bring technology-led efficiencies, to customer-facing roles,” HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan stated in the report launched on Saturday.

Jagdishan even more stated the abrupt resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty was a tough occasion and it caused concerns about governance requirements at the bank.

Chakraborty resigned on March 18, more than a year before his term was to come to an end, mentioning ethical issues.

This is the very first time a part-time chairman of HDFC Bank has actually left midway, raising issues about its working.

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“Towards the end of the financial year 2025-26, the bank faced a challenging event with the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty, part-time chairman and independent director of the bank, on March 18, 2026,” Jagdishan stated in the yearly report of the bank launched on Saturday.

The declaration pointed out in Chakraborty’s resignation letter caused concerns about governance requirements at the bank, he stated.

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