Acclaimed Nepali Drama Shakti Expands Global Reach with Free Worldwide Streaming on Plex, Fawesome, and Tubi

India, July 13 —

Los Angeles / Kathmandu – July 13, 2026 – Following an acclaimed international festival run, the award-winning Nepali drama Shakti is now streaming free worldwide on Plex and Fawesome, with availability on Tubi in the United States and Canada. The release marks the film’s widest global rollout to date, making it accessible to audiences around the world.

Directed by Kathmandu-born, Los Angeles-based filmmaker and Academy Award winner Nani Sahra Walker, Shakti is her narrative feature debut. The film follows Durga, a single mother whose search for answers after her daughter begins exhibiting troubling behavior draws her into Kathmandu’s worlds of spirituality, caste, and justice. Inspired in part by Nepal’s former 35-day statute of limitations for sexual violence cases, the film explores resilience, healing, and accountability through the lens of a mother-daughter relationship.

Since its world premiere, Shakti has received international recognition, winning the Best Narrative Premiere Award and Richard D. Propes Narrative Social Impact Award at the Heartland International Film Festival, as well as the Best Nepali Panorama Award at the Nepal America International Film Festival. The film also screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, CAAMFest, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa, the Hawai’i International Film Festival, the Female Eye Film Festival, and the Tasveer Film Festival. Most recently, Walker was named Best New Filmmaker at the 2026 Best of NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards.

“Shakti is an invitation to start conversations about justice, resilience, and healing. Every festival screening reminded us that stories rooted in one place can resonate far beyond borders. Making the film available to watch for free around the world allows those conversations to continue.”

Distributed by Buffalo 8, Shakti is now streaming free on Plex and Fawesome worldwide and on Tubi in the United States and Canada. The film is also available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and United Kingdom.

Developed with support from organizations including ARRI International Support Program and the Gerbode Foundation’s Advancing Truth initiative, Shakti is a Nepal-U.S. co-production that examines the intersection of caste discrimination, gender-based violence, and institutional injustice while celebrating the resilience of women who challenge those systems.

Shakti is written, directed, produced, and edited by Nani Sahra Walker. The film stars Laxmi Bardewa, Menuka Pradhan, Shristi Shrestha, Maotse Gurung, Akash Nepali, Prakash Ghimire, and introducing Polina Oli.