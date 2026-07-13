Absolutely nothing is narrowing its scope– in January, it revealed that it will not launch a flagship in 2026 and last month it canceled the CMF Phone 3 Pro. This only leaves the (4a) phones and now a (4b) design too, a brand-new mid-ranger that was revealed previously today.

The Absolutely Nothing Phone (4b) is a bit less expensive than the Nothing Phone (4a) however not as inexpensive as the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite (is the (4a) Lite canceled too?). Here is a fast cost contrast for 8/128GB systems. Keep in mind that there is an 8/256GB setup of the (4b) readily available specifically in India.

Absolutely nothing Phone (3a) Lite (4b) (4a)

EU EUR250 EUR330 EUR350

UK ₤ 250 ₤ 300 ₤ 380

IN – 35,000 40,000

The cost space in between the (4b) and (4a) differs a fair bit depending upon where you live– 5,000 is EUR46, so the distinction in India is equivalent to the distinction in the EU. And note that the Indian (4b) has a 6,000 mAh battery, while the one offered in Europe (and all over else) just has a 5,200 mAh battery. The ₤ 80 rate distinction in the UK is a hard tablet to swallow.

Absolutely nothing promotes the Phone (4b) as its longest-lasting phone. For contrast, the Phone (4a) has a 5,080 mAh battery in the international design and 5,400 mAh in systems offered in India. We have not evaluated it yet, so we can’t guarantee that claim.

Even if it’s real, getting a Nothing Phone (4b)has a lot of disadvantages. The phone has even worse video cameras than the (4a)– a smaller sized 50MP sensing unit in the primary (1/2.76″vs. 1/1.57 “), no telephoto module (the(4a )has a 50MP 3.5 x/80mm tele electronic camera)and a lower resolution selfie electronic camera (16MP vs. 32MP ).

The (4b )phone has even worse efficiency too– the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is basically a down-clocked Snapdragon sevens Gen 4 (that’s the chipset inside the (4a)). Here it is coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and slower UFS 2.2 storage compared to UFS 3.1 for the (4a).

Absolutely Nothing Phone(4b )in White, Black and Blue

The screen isn’t as great either– the 6.77″ panel has to do with the exact same size, however it has lower resolution( 1080p + vs. 1224p + ), lower brightness(2,000 nits peak vs. 4,500 nits)and even worse glass( Dragontail Pro Glass vs. Gorilla Glass 7i).

Taking a look at other brand names, a Poco X8 Pro(with an 8/256GB setup no less) can be had for EUR350. This gets you the much faster Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip and a bigger 6,500 mAh battery.

If you do not like HyperOS, what about a Samsung Galaxy A57 with One UI? An 8/128GB system is EUR320 at the minute and in Europe, the battery is practically the exact same (5,000 mAh). Plus, you get 6 years of OS updates rather of 3 years on the Nothing and 4 years on the Poco.

Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro – Samsung Galaxy A57 – Honor Magic8 Lite

If you take a look around, you can discover an 8/256GB Honor Magic8 Lite for under EUR300. This has the very same Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip as the( 4b ), however sets it with a 108MP primary electronic camera, 7,500 mAh battery and a greater IP69K ranking.

Well, what do you think of Carl Pei’s most current development? Is it a phone that you can see yourself purchasing or do you have something else in mind?

Absolutely Nothing Phone (4a) 5G

These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales.

256GB 8GB RAM EUR 389.00 ₤ 399.00 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 403.00 ₤ 399.00