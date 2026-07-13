Caught red-handed, phone snatcher dangles from running train for 9km on Barauni-Katihar route

Mobile snatcher caught, hanged from moving train window

Patna: A phone-snatching attempt aboard the Janhit Express backfired when alert passengers caught the accused red-handed and held on to him for nearly 9km as he dangled outside the moving train until it reached Khagaria station.

A video of the dramatic incident, showing the terrified youth pleading to be spared, has since gone viral on social media.The incident occurred on the night of July 10 shortly after the train left Mansi station on the Barauni-Katihar route. According to Khagaria Government Railway Police (GRP), the youth allegedly tried to snatch a phone from a passenger seated near a window. However, nearby passengers reacted instantly and grabbed his arm before he could flee.As the train gathered speed, the accused remained hanging outside the coach window until it reached Khagaria station. Passengers later said they did not let go him because releasing his hand could have caused him to fall and suffer serious injuries. The viral video shows the terrified youth repeatedly pleading for help and denying involvement in the theft.In the video, the accused identifies himself as Chhotu Yadav and later as Pankaj Yadav, claiming to be from Lakhminia village in Begusarai district.

Police, however, later found both the names and address to be false.Mansi Railway Police Station SHO Saurabh Kumar said railway officials initially believed someone was attempting to board the moving train and immediately ordered a reduction in speed. “Later it became clear that he was a phone snatcher who had been caught by passengers,” he said.Once the train arrived at Khagaria station, GRP personnel took the accused into custody.

Khagaria GRP SHO Mohammad Alauddin identified him as Barkat Mansoori, a resident of Mumtaz Mohalla at Naugachia in Bhagalpur district. Police said he has a history of theft and snatching cases.“A case has been registered against Mansoori under Sections 317(5) and 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences related to snatching and endangering passengers’ lives. He was later produced before a local court and sent to jail,” he said.