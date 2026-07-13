International High School for Young Musicians: A New Pathway to Global Music Education

India, July 10 —

Furtados School of Music and Corvuss American Academy introduce an exclusive international high school residential programme for students committed to pursuing music with purpose, discipline and global ambition.

The world’s finest institutions have long understood a simple truth: extraordinary talent deserves an education designed around it. Yet for generations, young musicians have been asked to fit their aspirations around conventional schooling, treating artistic excellence as an extracurricular pursuit rather than a serious academic discipline.

The partnership between Furtados School of Music (FSM) and Corvuss American Academy challenges that convention with a new kind of educational experience-an exclusive high school programme created for students whose commitment to music extends far beyond the classroom.

Designed for a carefully selected cohort of students in Grades 8 to 12, the programme combines a WASC-accredited American high school with the Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum from the College Board, alongside an immersive music specialisation that places artistic development at the centre of everyday learning.

Students pursue rigorous training in performance, musicianship, music theory, composition, ensemble practice and creative expression while building the academic credentials, professional portfolios and artistic maturity expected by leading universities and conservatories around the world. As part of their journey, students prepare for the highly demanding AP Music Theory examination alongside internationally recognised Trinity College London and ABRSM practical examinations. Individual mentorship, international pathways and curated performance opportunities ensure that every student’s journey is as purposeful as it is personal.

Rooted in the enduring 150 years legacy of Furtados Music & FSM and strengthened by the internationally accredited academic excellence of Corvuss American Academy, this collaboration represents a new benchmark for specialist education in India. It is an environment where ambition is recognised early, talent is cultivated with intention, and excellence is expected-not exceptional.

Admission is intentionally selective. For those ready to commit to their craft, this is more than a school. It is the beginning of a life shaped by artistry, purpose and possibility.

International Music High School in India | FSM x Corvuss

Tags:-

International Music School India

Music High School India

Music Specialization Programme

American Curriculum School India