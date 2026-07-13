Coocaa MINI75Q (55″) Wins ‘Best Budget TV’ at HT Tech Power List Awards 2026, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Accessible Premium Entertainment

India, July 10 —

New Delhi, India |10th July 2026: Coocaa, the smart television brand from Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., has been recognised as the ‘Best Budget TV’ at the prestigious HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 for its MINI75Q (55-inch), further cementing the brand’s position as a leading innovator delivering premium entertainment experiences at accessible price points.

The HT Tech Power List Awards celebrate the year’s most impactful technology products across categories after an extensive evaluation process that combines rigorous product testing with large-scale consumer participation. The 2026 edition witnessed over 57,000 votes, 1.25 lakh+ participants, and featured 25 award categories, recognising products that have set new benchmarks in performance, innovation, and consumer value.

The winners were evaluated by an esteemed jury comprising some of India’s most respected technology creators and reviewers, including Ashish Mundhra (SparkNherd), Maneesh Saxena, and Rohit Raj Gupta, making the recognition a significant industry milestone.

The award-winning Coocaa MINI75Q (55″) stood out for successfully bringing premium Mini LED technology to a wider audience. Equipped with 4K Ultra HD resolution, High-Speed Refresh Rate (HSR) 120Hz, MEMC technology, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), immersive audio capabilities, Google TV, and generous onboard storage, the television delivers a high-performance viewing and gaming experience while maintaining exceptional value for money.

The recognition reflects Coocaa’s continued focus on redefining the budget television segment by making advanced display technologies and smart entertainment features accessible to everyday consumers without compromising on quality or performance.

Commenting on the achievement, Sushovit Ranjan, Director of Sales, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., said, “Winning the ‘Best Budget TV’ award at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 is a proud moment for all of us at Coocaa. This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of our product, engineering, and business teams who are committed to delivering meaningful innovation at accessible price points. We sincerely thank the esteemed jury, HT Tech, and every consumer who has placed their trust in our brand. As the Indian television market continues to evolve, we remain focused on making premium entertainment experiences available to more households across the country.”

The award comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly seeking feature-rich smart televisions that deliver superior picture quality, immersive audio, and gaming-ready capabilities without commanding premium pricing. Coocaa’s growing portfolio reflects this shift, offering televisions across multiple screen sizes designed to meet the evolving needs of modern households.

With this latest recognition, Coocaa continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing value-driven smart TV brands in India, staying true to its vision of democratising premium home entertainment through innovation, quality, and affordability.

About Coocaa

Coocaa is a sub-brand of Skyworth. Backed by over 30 years of smart TV industry expertise, it offers trusted quality and performance. Renowned for its innovation-led approach and world-class design, Coocaa has a strong global footprint across nine countries and operates six advanced R&D centres. The brand has earned over 25 international design awards and holds a Guinness World Record for surpassing sales of 52,672 TVs. In India, Coocaa is supported by a robust network of more than 490 service centres, reaffirming its commitment to quality, accessibility, and customer satisfaction. With a vision to make advanced entertainment technology accessible to all, Coocaa continues to redefine value in the smart TV segment.