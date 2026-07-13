After Hyperliquid And Aster’s Rise, Remittix Adds Perps Trading To RTX Ecosystem

India, July 10 —

Remittix has announced the upcoming launch of Remittix Markets, a new perpetual futures trading platform that expands the RTX ecosystem beyond crypto-to-fiat payments and into the fast-growing perps trading sector.

The move comes as platforms like Hyperliquid and Aster have helped bring major attention to perpetual futures trading. Their growth has shown how much demand exists for fast, accessible trading platforms, and Remittix is now entering the same category with a new product designed to add another layer of utility to RTX.

Unlike standalone trading platforms, Remittix Markets is being introduced as part of a wider ecosystem that already includes a fully developed crypto-to-fiat platform, a live presale, airdrop registration and an approaching launch date reveal milestone.

Hyperliquid, Aster And The Perps Market Opportunity

The rise of Hyperliquid has made perps trading one of the most talked-about sectors in crypto. Its success has shown that traders are actively looking for platforms that offer speed, liquidity and access to leveraged markets.

Aster has also become part of the wider perps conversation, adding to the growing attention around decentralized and crypto-native trading platforms. Together, Hyperliquid and Aster have helped prove that perpetual futures trading is no longer a niche corner of the market.

Remittix Markets is entering this environment with a different angle. While Hyperliquid and Aster are known mainly for trading, Remittix is building around both payments and trading. That gives the RTX ecosystem a broader story, with crypto-to-fiat utility on one side and perps trading on the other.

Remittix Markets Adds A New Layer To RTX

The main announcement is the arrival of Remittix Markets as a new trading platform inside the RTX ecosystem.

This gives Remittix a second major product vertical alongside its crypto-to-fiat platform. The original Remittix platform is now fully developed and has already been tested by members of the community. It is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts.

With Remittix Markets, the project is now adding perpetual futures trading to that foundation. The result is an ecosystem that is no longer focused only on payments, but also on trading activity, user engagement and broader RTX utility.

PERPS300 Bonus And 10% Trading Bonus

To support the Remittix Markets announcement, the project has introduced two incentives.

Users making new RTX purchases can receive a 300% buy bonus by using promo code PERPS300. In addition, users who buy more than $500 of RTX will receive a 10% trading bonus on the Remittix Markets platform.

These bonuses add urgency to the announcement and give users a direct reason to engage with the project as Remittix expands into the same high-demand trading category where Hyperliquid and Aster have already gained attention.

Presale, Airdrop Registration And Launch Date Milestone

Remittix has now raised $30.9 million in its presale and is moving closer to the key $32 million milestone. Once that milestone is reached, the team is expected to reveal the official launch date.

Airdrop registration is also live for RTX holders. The registration process is connected to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. Holders can register through the official Remittix site by connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page.

With Remittix Markets announced, airdrop registration live, the presale nearing $32 million and the crypto-to-fiat platform already tested, Remittix is positioning RTX as more than just a presale token. It is now building toward a wider ecosystem that brings together payments, trading and launch-stage momentum.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

What is Remittix Markets?

Remittix Markets is the upcoming perpetual futures trading platform being added to the RTX ecosystem. How is Remittix Markets different from Hyperliquid and Aster?

Hyperliquid and Aster are known mainly for perps trading, while Remittix is combining a crypto-to-fiat payments platform with a new perps trading layer. What bonuses are available with Remittix Markets?

Users can receive a 300% buy bonus on new RTX purchases with promo code PERPS300 , plus a 10% trading bonus on Remittix Markets for deposits over $500 .

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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