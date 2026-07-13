India’s exports to West Asia level in June

India’s exports to the West Asian area have “evened out” in June, as it has actually tape-recorded a 7.29 percent year-on-year development to USD 5 billion, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated on Monday.

The deliveries to the area had actually decreased in March due to the US-Iran dispute, however enhanced in April and even more in May.

“Our exports to the Middle East have evened out,” he informed press reporters here. The deliveries in June 2025 were USD 4.67 billion.

The nation’s exports to the UAE increased 3.57 percent to USD 2.7 billion, however deliveries to Saudi Arabia decreased by 4.42 percent to USD 768.56 million.

On the other hand, imports from the UAE and Oman have actually signed up a favorable development. It dipped by 29.75 per cent from Saudi Arabia.

Indian exporters are utilizing 3 ports (Duqm, Sohar and Salalah) in Oman to press exports to the area.

The US-Iran dispute has actually significantly affected the motion of ships bring freights in global waters, especially through the Strait of Hormuz.

India typically exports products worth about USD 6 billion on a monthly basis to the area.