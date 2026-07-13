How Michigan teenager constructed a $1 billion AI start-up

For Apurva Shrivastava, a missed out on telephone call ended up being the concept that altered his life. The Indian-origin business owner, who matured assisting his moms and dads run their small company in Michigan, saw something many individuals overlooked which was missed out on call. Every missed out on client call frequently indicated a lost sale.

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Years later on, that youth observation motivated him to construct Avoca, an AI start-up that has actually now reached a $1 billion appraisal (around 8,300 crore) after raising more than $125 million from leading Silicon Valley financiers. Today, Avoca is assisting plumbing technicians, electrical experts, HVAC specialists and other home service companies guarantee they never ever miss out on another consumer call.

Who is Apurva Shrivastava?

Apurva Shrivastava is an Indian-origin business owner and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate who co-founded AI start-up Avoca in 2022. He matured in Michigan as a first-generation Indian-American. His moms and dads owned a small company, and as a teen, Shrivastava routinely assisted respond to consumer calls, according to reports.

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It was throughout those years that he recognized something crucial. Whenever the phone called and nobody addressed, clients merely called another company.

That indicated one missed out on call might immediately end up being lost earnings and the lesson stuck with him long after youth.

From Michigan to MIT

Shrivastava went on to study Computer Science at MIT, where he established the technical abilities that would later on assist him construct his start-up. In 2022, he coordinated with fellow MIT graduate Tyson Chen, whom he fulfilled throughout a poker night.

Chen had actually experienced a comparable issue maturing. His mom owned an acupuncture center in Pennsylvania, and he had actually likewise seen how unanswered telephone call might harm a small company.

Together, the 2 creators understood they had actually lived various variations of the very same story.

The start-up concept started with dining establishments

Apurva Shrivastava and Tyson Chen desired to construct an AI-powered answering service for dining establishments. After investing time with Rescue Air, an HVAC business, they found a much larger chance.

Tyson Chen discussed to Fortune: “When a dining establishment misses out on a telephone call, that’s a $30, $40 order. When a home service company misses out on a telephone call, that might be a $30,000–$40,000 HVAC install they’re missing out on. Quickly, we believed: ‘Wait, this is a totally various order of magnitude.'”

Rather of concentrating on dining establishments, they chose to construct AI particularly for home service companies.

What does Avoca do?

Established in 2022, Avoca establishes AI voice representatives that respond to client requires companies like:

Plumbers

Electrical experts

A/c specialists

Roofing contractors

Home repair work business

Its software application can:

Response calls immediately

Seem like a genuine human discussion

Examine live calendars

Schedule visits immediately

Act on old consumer price quotes

Incorporate straight with company software application

The objective is to make sure services never ever lose clients since no one addressed the phone.

A billion-dollar AI start-up

According to Fortune, Avoca has actually raised more than $125 million, consisting of a current financing round led by Meritech Capital and General Catalyst, with involvement from Kleiner Perkins. The financing has actually pressed the business to a $1 billion assessment, or almost 8,300 crore.

Today, Avoca serves more than 800 clients, consisting of widely known brand names like 1-800-GOT-JUNK and Goettl Air Conditioning. The business is likewise on track to assist create almost $1 billion worth of tasks for its consumers this year.

Speaking with Fortune, Shrivastava stated: “This is a substantial development minute in the home services economy.”

He included: “All these stories are coming out now that essentially state, ‘with all that’s taking place in AI, the next million-dollar task is the task of a plumbing professional, the task of a professional … What Avoca has actually understood is that these individuals are the primary characters. No AI wave is changing the task of a professional, a minimum of in the next 5 years.'”

Why Avoca sticks out

The AI market is crowded with chatbots and composing assistants, Avoca has actually taken a various technique.

Instead of changing employees, its AI is developed to assist specialists and professionals win more company by making certain every client call gets the answer. For numerous small companies that can not pay for a full-time receptionist, that can make a considerable distinction.