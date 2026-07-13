34 concerns in online type as Census starts in Bengal on Aug 1

Kolkata: Census 2027 is set to begin in Bengal on Aug 1 with a fortnight-long self-enumeration stage, throughout which people need to address a set of 34 concerns online.The information to be gathered throughout the census, which is being held after 15 years, will be thought about legitimate since March 1, 2027, the referral date for the workout.State govt authorities stated people will be “motivated” to fill the self-enumeration type on a devoted website– https://se.census.gov.in– in between Aug 1 and Aug 14, after which field authorities will begin their door-to-door check outs. The authorities, or enumerators, will confirm the information gotten in throughout self-enumeration. If needed, enumerators will likewise assist individuals complete the online kinds.The 34 concerns cover real estate condition, household structure and access to standard features, authorities stated.

The survey likewise inquires about products utilized for the building and construction of a home, ownership status of a home, head of the home, source of drinking water, sanitation centers, drain, cooking plans, web connection, ownership status of interaction gadgets and automobiles, and main food grain of the household.“The participants need to specify the gender of each relative.

If there is any transgender individual in the household, that needs to be pointed out, too,” stated an authorities.After the kind is sent, the participant needs to get in an OTP sent out to his/her authorized mobile number.The information gathered throughout the self-enumeration stage will be the basis of Houselisting and Housing Census, the 2nd stage of Census 2027 that will see enumerators go to every home from Aug 16 to Sept 14 to confirm information.“The last and most comprehensive stage, to be kept in Feb 2027, will include a thorough family study. Each enumerator is anticipated to cover 150 to 180 homes throughout this stage. Satellite images will be utilized to map and validate census locations,” an authorities stated.“Public awareness of the workout has actually started. Statements are being made at Metro stations throughout Kolkata. Training for the census enumerators is underway in numerous locations.

A toll-free helpline– 1855– has actually been introduced to help people with questions about the census,” the authorities stated.The last across the country population census was kept in 2011. India typically carries out a census every 10 years, the workout arranged for 2021 was delayed since of Covid.Govt authorities state the census is even more than a population count. It supplies an extensive database on real estate quality and access to drinking water, sanitation, electrical power, cooking fuel and other socio-economic signs that form public law.