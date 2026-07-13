India Denounces Attack on Vessel off Oman, Says 10 Crew Members Rescued, 1 Missing|Image: Reuters/Representative

New Delhi: India on Sunday condemned the attack on a business vessel off the coast of Oman. The MEA stated that of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 are saved, while the location of the staying individual stays unidentified.

In a main declaration, the MEA stated, “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian national is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support.”

The MEA stated that the continuing events of attacks on industrial shipping in the area are deeply uneasy. “The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the declaration checked out.

The declaration came as previously in the day, the United States introduced a 3rd round of strikes versus Iran after declaring that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) assaulted the Cyprus-flagged container vessel GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz. According to a main post on X by United States Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian team member is missing out on, and the vessel is not able to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and considerable engine space damage.