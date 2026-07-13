Power expenses increase four-fold after wise meters set up, state Kalyan-Dombivli citizens

MSEDCLsays the spike in costs is connected to the incredibly hot summer season, which caused higher usage of air-conditioners, coolers and fridges
KALYAN: Nationwide demonstrations versus wise electrical power meters have actually reached the Kalyan-Dombivli belt, with numerous customers declaring their regular monthly expenses have actually increased 3 to 5 times regardless of no significant modification in home power intake.While homeowners desire an independent technical audit of the freshly set up meters, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) keeps the greater costs are because of increased summer season usage and the more precise recording of clever meters.
Homeowners of Runwal Gardens, Dombivli, declare their month-to-month expenses have, typically, increased from Rs 2,000-2,500 to Rs 8,000-10,000. Ahmed Salman Imtiaz’s expense leapt from Rs 3,000 in Feb to Rs 14,000 in Apr.”We set up an air conditioning in Apr, so we had actually anticipated a greater expense, however this was high,”he stated.
The household purposely lowered air conditioning use afterwards,”yet my June costs was Rs 17,000″, Imtiaz stated.Rajesh Warekar stated his regular monthly expense, generally around Rs 800, soared to Rs 9,910 after he rented his home. “But my occupant insists his use does not necessitate such a quantity,”he stated. Sanjeev Tripathi, who earlier paid around Rs 2,000 throughout summertimes, stated, “In June, my expense was Rs 9,860. MSEDCL needs to re-install the old meters.”