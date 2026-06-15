Blackmail video causes rape within household.

Tomb charges: Rape after blackmail

Ludhiana: Cops have actually charged a male with blackmailing his sister-in-law and raping her consistently after tape-recording a video of her bathing at his home.The targeted exploitation started in 2024 when the lady visited her sis’s home.

It’s composed in the authorities problem that the suspect utilized the surreptitiously tape-recorded video to obtain and sexually attack her over an extended duration.The abuse led to a pregnancy, which the suspect presumably ended by requiring the survivor to consume abortifacient medication. The survivor likewise specified that the suspect had actually physically attacked her whenever she had actually attempted to reveal the abuse to her household.After at first staying quiet out of worry, she just recently confided in her loved ones and approached authorities.The suspect faces several charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), consisting of Section 64( 2 )(m) for duplicated rape, together with charges of criminal intimidation, willingly triggering hurt, extortion, and insulting the modesty of a female.An assistant sub-inspector verified that an official case had actually been signed up right away following the grievance. Authorities groups are out to find and detain the suspect.