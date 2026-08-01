Fosun International Issues 1H2026 Positive Profit Alert as Core Industries Show Strong Resilience

HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – On 29 July, Fosun International (00656.HK) issued a positive profit alert. Its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of 2026 is expected to range from approximately RMB1.5 billion to RMB1.8 billion, representing an increase of approximately 127% to 172% compared to the same period last year. The board of directors (the “Board”) considers that such increase is mainly attributable to the strong resilience demonstrated by its core industries in the first half of 2026, the steady improvement in operational quality, and the significant increase in industrial operation profit compared to the same period last year. Previously, the market broadly expected Fosun International’s results to rebound rapidly after it made one-off non-cash impairment provisions on real estate projects and certain non-core businesses in the 2025 financial year, effectively “repairing the roof on a sunny day”. In this regard, market analysts point out that by continuously advancing its strategy of “streamlining operations and strengthening the business, focusing on core businesses”, Fosun has been steadily exiting non-core assets while strengthening investment and operational capabilities in its core industries, laying a solid foundation for earnings recovery and long-term profitability. “It is clear that Fosun has now successfully entered the validation phase of its earnings recovery, and the subsequent performance across its core businesses, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, insurance and finance, and cultural tourism and consumer businesses, is worth looking forward to.” Pharmaceutical and Insurance Businesses Entering a Period of Sustained and Stable Earnings Delivery Based on its results for the first half of 2026, pharmaceuticals and insurance remain the two cornerstones of Fosun International’s performance. The pharmaceutical business continues to deliver on market expectations, while the insurance business provides strong support for stable cash flow. An analyst believes these two segments are the core driving force behind Fosun’s positive profit alert for the first half of 2026. “Although the announcement did not disclose detailed growth figures for Fosun’s various core business segments, the first-quarter results of its subsidiaries already indicate that growth momentum in the pharmaceutical and insurance businesses is steadily strengthening,” the analyst further noted. Data shows that Fosun Pharma, a core subsidiary of Fosun’s Health segment, achieved operating revenue of RMB10.073 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.93%, while net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent reached RMB871 million, up 13.87% year-on-year. Excluding non-recurring gains and losses, net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent increased by 21.96% year-on-year. More encouraging than the financial results is the accelerating commercialization of Fosun’s innovative drugs since 2026. In the first quarter, Fosun Pharma had new drug applications (NDAs) for 4 innovative drugs accepted, while 14 clinical trial applications for innovative drugs (calculated by approval) were approved by domestic and overseas regulatory authorities. Notably, in June 2026, the NDA for a new indication of Henlius’ independently developed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, HANSIZHUANG, was officially approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), making it the world’s first and only anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for perioperative treatment of gastric cancer, filling a clinical treatment gap in this area. HANSIZHUANG is also the world’s first postoperative “chemo-sparring” perioperative regimen for gastric cancer. Subsequently, HANSIZHUANG received approval from the European Commission (EC) for use in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC). The pharmaceutical industry observers believe that Fosun’s innovative pipeline, represented by HANSIZHUANG, along with HLX43 and HLX22, which continue to achieve innovative breakthroughs, has entered a period of intensive approvals and scaled-up commercialization, creating a positive cycle between R&D investment and market returns. Some market analysts have put it directly: innovative drugs are “generating profits for Fosun’s future”, while insurance is “delivering profits for the present”. As one of Fosun’s most important profit pillars, the insurance business has therefore long served as a key indicator of Fosun’s performance. For example, Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), a core subsidiary of Fosun’s Wealth segment, reported net profit attributable to owners of the parent of EUR201 million in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of over 15%. In the first half of 2026, Fidelidade maintained strong premium growth momentum, with both its domestic Portuguese and overseas businesses achieving double-digit growth. Among Fosun’s domestic insurance companies, Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance achieved net profit of RMB786 million in the first half of 2026, exceeding its net profit for the full year of 2025. Consumer, Cultural Tourism, and Intelligent Manufacturing Businesses Gain Momentum, Unlocking Strong Growth Potential Beyond pharmaceuticals and insurance, Fosun’s performance in consumer, cultural tourism, and intelligent manufacturing businesses has also drawn considerable market attention. In the consumer business, Yuyuan, which was previously affected by real estate impairment provisions, has successfully navigated the industry adjustment period. Yuyuan’s results forecast projects a net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company ranging from RMB120 million to RMB170 million in the first half of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 91.04% to 170.64%. The sharp improvement is primarily attributed to the Company’s proactive business transformation and innovation efforts, as well as its optimization of product mix and channel quality during the reporting period, which together drove a significant improvement in operational efficiency and profitability compared with the same period last year. It is worth noting that Yuyuan’s core jewelry and fashion business is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by innovation in craftsmanship and consumer experiences, as well as its global expansion efforts. This has enabled the business segment to achieve growth against the broader market trend and is expected to further strengthen earnings recovery momentum going forward. Regarding cultural tourism, Fosun Tourism Group (FTG) continued to deliver strong performance during the Spring Festival, Ching Ming Festival, and Labour Day holiday this year, laying a solid foundation for its performance in the first half of year. Data shows that during the Labour Day holiday, the number of inbound tourists at Atlantis Sanya surged 90% year-on-year. Meanwhile, Club Med Lijiang Resort in Yunnan welcomed over 30,000 guests, with total operating revenue increasing by 11% year-on-year. Club Med in China posted a 6% year-on-year increase in total revenue, while Alps Snow Live saw visitor number rise by 30% year-on-year. In June 2026, construction of the Haitang Performing Arts Center broke ground in Sanya, Hainan, marking a milestone for Fosun’s ULTRAMED project. The project is set to form a super tourism and resort cluster alongside Atlantis Sanya, creating a “dual landmark” destination. In the same month, Fosun’s large-scale integrated development project in Clear Water Bay, Hong Kong also officially broke ground, and is expected to become a new urban landmark that combines historical depth with a global perspective. Meanwhile, Fosun’s intelligent manufacturing segment has demonstrated a keen ability to seize opportunities in the new energy sector. Hainan Mining’s results forecast projects a net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company ranging from RMB470 million to RMB550 million in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 68% to 96% compared with the same period last year. Its profit for the first half of the year has already exceeded that for the full year of 2025. The new energy business has emerged as key growth driver for Hainan Mining. In the first half of 2026, a total of 70,000 tons of lithium concentrate were delivered to Yangpu Port in Hainan in three shipments, ensuring a stable supply for the continuous production of lithium salt products. In addition, Wansheng established its first overseas manufacturing facility in Thailand in this June, with its phosphate ester flame retardant project officially entering production, providing global customers with more efficient and environmentally friendly new material solutions. Greater Visibility in Core-Business Growth, with a Clear Path to Earnings Recovery “It is evident that Fosun’s ‘repairing the roof on a sunny day’ efforts have cleared risks, paving the way for future performance growth and earnings recovery,” the analysts said. While the announcement did not disclose more detailed financial data, it is believed that as Fosun continues to execute its strategy of “streamlining operations and strengthening the business, focusing on core businesses”, its debt level is expected to continue declining. Following the formal publication of Fosun’s results for the first half of 2026, the market is expected to reassess Fosun’s prospects for achieving its “RMB10 billion profit” target. Previously, Fosun’s management team set out its financial goals. Fosun will strive to gradually restore annual profit to around RMB10 billion; at the group level, Fosun aims to generate RMB60 billion in cash returns, reduce total debt to below RMB60 billion, and strive to achieve an investment-grade rating. Since the first quarter, a number of leading domestic and international securities firms have expressed positive views on Fosun International. Citi, in particular, noted that based on improving fundamentals, it expects Fosun International to deliver strong performance in 2026. The Company has also demonstrated its confidence in its long-term development through concrete actions, including share buybacks and shareholding increases. From 30 March to 10 July, Fosun International repurchased a total of approximately 53.41 million shares, for a total consideration of approximately HKD216 million. “Overall, the positive profit alert for the first half of 2026 represents a key turning point in Fosun’s execution of its ‘streamlining operations and strengthening the business, focusing on core businesses’ strategy, reflecting a substantive transition from asset optimization to operational quality enhancement,” the analysts emphasized. With a strong focus on industry operations, powered by innovation and globalization as growth engines, Fosun is well-positioned to strengthen its competitive edge and enter a new phase of rapid growth.

Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance, Healthcare & Pharm, Funds & Equities http://www.acnnewswire.com



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