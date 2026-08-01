Hong Kong – Remarks by S for S at media session after touring Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area with LegCo members (with photos/video)

Remarks by S for S at media session after touring Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area with LegCo members (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



​The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, and the President of the Legislative Council, Dr Starry Lee, met the media after touring the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area with Legislative Council members today (August 1). Following are the remarks by Mr Tang:

Reporter: What do you think of the readiness of the new port facilities after today’s visit and how far are we away from an official opening?

Secretary for Security: Regarding the opening time of this Port area, what we need to do is, first of all, we have to make sure all the installations are okay, all the signals are okay, and we will have at least 100 different types of exercises before we consider the opening of the port area. Finally, we will have a few large-scale cross-boundary joint exercises with the Shenzhen side involving at least over 10 000 participants. When we consider that the operation is smooth and safe, then we will join with the Shenzhen side to consider when to open. It is both of our wishes that it will be opened as soon as possible.

(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the remarks.)