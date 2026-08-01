Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes live turtles of suspected scheduled endangered species (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs today (August 1) seized four live turtles of suspected endangered species, with a total estimated market value of about $20,000, at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point.

A 43-year-old local woman was intercepted for customs clearance at the departure hall of the Control Point. Customs officers found four live turtles on her body. Upon inspection by officers of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), the batch of turtles were suspected to be endangered species listed in the Appendices to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and regulated under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance (Cap. 586) in Hong Kong.

The case was handed over to the AFCD for follow-up investigation.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person importing, exporting or possessing specimens of endangered species not in accordance with the Ordinance commits an offence and will be liable to a maximum fine of $10 million and imprisonment for 10 years upon conviction with the specimens forfeited.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).