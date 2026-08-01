Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tsuen Wan (with photos)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tsuen Wan (with photos) ****************************************************************



Police today (August 1) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tsuen Wan.

Au Chun-cheong, aged 78, went missing after he left his residence on Lai King Hill Road yesterday (July 31) afternoon. His family then made a report to Police.

He is about 1.6 metres tall, around 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and is bald. He was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, blue trousers, grey shoes, a blue cap and carrying a brown crossbody bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1173 or 9078 1880 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.