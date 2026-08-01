Flood-affected residents in Odisha’s Bhadrak district are spending their nights in cyclone shelters after rising river waters inundated several areas in Basudevpur. Authorities shifted all affected people to designated shelters, where they are being provided with essential assistance and supplies, including cooked food.
The flooding affected six panchayats in Basudevpur following a rise in the water levels of the Kansabansa…
‘We lost everything’: Bhadrak flood survivors recount ordeal from relief shelters
Flood-affected residents in Odisha’s Bhadrak district are spending their nights in cyclone shelters after rising river waters inundated several areas in Basudevpur. Authorities shifted all affected people to designated shelters, where they are being provided with essential assistance and supplies, including cooked food.