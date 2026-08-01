26.5 C
London
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Marooned by floods, haunted by crocodiles: Odisha’s Kendrapara faces twin crisis

Marooned by floods, haunted by crocodiles: Odisha’s Kendrapara faces twin crisis

By
Correspondent
-
0
105

Rising floodwaters in the Baitarani River triggered fears of crocodile attacks across Kendrapara district in Odisha. Three panchayats in Rajkanika block have been severely affected. More than 400 families in Baraha Domanda panchayat, situated along the riverbanks, remain completely surrounded by floodwaters.
The inundation has intensified concerns among locals as they fear that crocodiles may have entered residential areas alongside the river water…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

‘We lost everything’: Bhadrak flood survivors recount ordeal from relief shelters

Business 0
Flood-affected residents in Odisha's Bhadrak district are spending their...

Odisha Floods LIVE Updates: Flood Alert Issued For 5 Districts; Homes, Temples Submerged; Crops Washed Away

Business 0
Heavy rainfall triggered by low pressure as well as...

Odisha CM conducts aerial survey as floods ravage four districts, including Kendrapara

Business 0
Odisha Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey on Saturday...

Popular

‘We lost everything’: Bhadrak flood survivors recount ordeal from relief shelters

Business 0
Flood-affected residents in Odisha's Bhadrak district are spending their...

Odisha Floods LIVE Updates: Flood Alert Issued For 5 Districts; Homes, Temples Submerged; Crops Washed Away

Business 0
Heavy rainfall triggered by low pressure as well as...

Odisha CM conducts aerial survey as floods ravage four districts, including Kendrapara

Business 0
Odisha Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey on Saturday...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here