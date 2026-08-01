Marooned by floods, haunted by crocodiles: Odisha’s Kendrapara faces twin crisis

Rising floodwaters in the Baitarani River triggered fears of crocodile attacks across Kendrapara district in Odisha. Three panchayats in Rajkanika block have been severely affected. More than 400 families in Baraha Domanda panchayat, situated along the riverbanks, remain completely surrounded by floodwaters.

The inundation has intensified concerns among locals as they fear that crocodiles may have entered residential areas alongside the river water…