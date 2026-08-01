Odisha Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey on Saturday to review the prevailing flood situation across Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts. The CM Majhi was accompanied by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) during the inspection.
The flood situation deteriorated following the opening of multiple gates of the Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur…
Odisha CM conducts aerial survey as floods ravage four districts, including Kendrapara
Odisha Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey on Saturday to review the prevailing flood situation across Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts. The CM Majhi was accompanied by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) during the inspection.