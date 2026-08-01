Auntea Jenny Announces 2026 Interim Results

Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. (“Auntea Jenny” or “the Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as “the Group”, stock code: 2589.HK) announced the unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the “Reporting Period”). During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB2,589.4 million, representing a 42.4% year-over-year increase. Profit for the period of approximately RMB321.2 million, representing a 58.3% year-over-year increase, with a net margin of 12.4%, representing a 1.25 percentage points year-over-year increase, and adjusted profit for the period of approximately RMB345.1 million, representing a 41.6% year-over-year increase.

During the Reporting Period, Auntea Jenny demonstrated strong growth momentum across multiple core metrics. While steadily expanding its store network, the Company implemented refined management, continued to seize growth opportunities in the lower-tier markets, and continuously released long-term growth potential through advancing diversified innovation in products and business operations, and deepening supply chain layout. Against intensifying competition for existing demand, its high-growth attributes are expected to remain continuously realized.

Expanding Store Network Steadily, Refining Operations for Quality & Efficiency

In the first half of 2026, the freshly-made tea beverage industry gradually shifted from rapid expansion to intensive cultivation of the existing market. Against this backdrop, Auntea Jenny maintained the foundation of orderly store expansion, consolidating the scale advantages while further optimizing operational quality and efficiency. Leveraging the established advantages of scale and forward-looking analysis of future market trends, the Company further expanded its store network, fully seized development opportunities in lower-tier markets, and focused on consolidating its market position. The mature store model remained highly aligned with the partnership demand from its expanding franchisee base. The number of its franchised stores increased from 11,423 as of December 31, 2025 to 13,120 as of June 30, 2026, with a net increase of 1,697, achieving the goal of steady store development and orderly expansion. The proportion of stores in third and lower-tier cities further increased to 53.4%.

While expanding the store scale, the Company focused on consumer experience and store operational performance, balancing the long-term development of the brand with reasonable returns for its franchisees. During the Reporting Period, the Company insisted on prioritizing quality and ensuring the viability of the single-store profitability model, implemented the principle of selective expansion and rationalisation, scientifically coordinated the management of franchised stores, and proactively optimized its network layout. In the first half of 2026, the number of franchised stores closed decreased compared to the same period of the previous year, further realizing the synergistic development of scale expansion and operational efficiency.

Deepening Health-Conscious Beverage Portfolio, Building Multi-Dimensional Differentiated Barriers

Supported by its comprehensive product development system, the Company continuously launched highly recognisable signature bestsellers and swiftly responded to market trends with seasonal and regionally exclusive offerings. At the same time, it was committed to advancing recipe enhancements and improving product consistency to maintain the competitiveness of the products. On this basis, the Company also actively expanded the new retail business, continuously enriching its product matrix to provide consumers with more choices and cover a wider range of consumption scenarios.

In the first half of 2026, with the continuous iteration of health-conscious products and the integration of tea and coffee, the Company’s products effectively met the increasingly diverse and differentiated needs of the market.

Building on the philosophy of “Daily Health+”, the Company continued to enhance the integration and delivery of the nutritional value of high-quality ingredients. Leveraging the deep understanding of the value of health, it launched a total of 142 new products. Among them, the newly upgraded Kale Series achieved dual breakthroughs in product nutrition and taste, earning widespread recognition from consumers. The Company also seized this opportunity to collaborate with industry experts to release the “Freshly Made Tea Beverage Dietary Fiber Nutrition Improvement Initiative”, actively promoting and advocating for the upgrade of nutritional standards in the industry, achieving a leap forward from recipe refinement to the popularization of standard initiatives, and leading the industry’s deep upgrade from “health labels” to “nutritional standardization”.

Seizing the opportunity presented by the convergence of the tea and coffee sectors and focusing on consumer scenarios and needs, Auntea Jenny further broke down category boundaries, meeting the differentiated needs of a diverse range of consumers and improving the operational efficiency of its stores. With the gradual rollout of coffee machines in its stores, the Company upgraded its classic coffee offerings while also continuing to enrich its product portfolio, successfully launching new differentiated products featuring distinctive flavors such as Amber Camero and Quadruple Fragrance Coconut Macchiato.

Adhering to the “health-conscious” principle, Fallstea operates on the core R&D concept of “Real Tea, Real Milk”. During the Reporting Period, several new iced milk products launched by Fallstea gained widespread consumer preference for their premium taste and high-quality ingredients, achieving synergistic development with the Company’s main brand.

Strengthening Supply Chain System, Empowering Efficient Store Operations

During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to deepen the global origin resource layout. By establishing a model of designated planting at the source and direct sourcing, it forged deep and binding partnerships with quality suppliers and OEM manufacturers, comprehensively deepening its upstream supply chain presence and effectively ensuring the quality, flavor, and supply stability of the core product categories. Relying on the substantial procurement demand from its nationwide stores and its strong supply chain layout, the Company fully leveraged its scale advantages. Furthermore, the Company established a comprehensive supplier management system, using digital models and centralised management mechanisms to optimize its reserve of high-quality suppliers. Through forward-looking supply and demand forecasting, it strengthened price range management to enhance its bargaining power. By securing favourable purchasing terms through economies of scale, the Company effectively reduced raw material procurement costs and drove supply chain efficiency upgrades, providing strong support for the sustained operation of the franchise business.

In terms of logistics and warehousing, the Company continued to focus on optimising its warehouse network structure, systematically calculating a more optimal warehouse-to-store delivery radius to further control delivery costs and improve distribution efficiency. It advanced the digital and intelligent upgrade of the entire warehousing and distribution chain, enhanced its warehousing and distribution service system, ensured stable logistics capacity, and empowered the stable operation and scalable expansion of its store network. As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s supply chain network included 17 large warehousing and logistics bases, 4 equipment warehouses, 7 fresh produce warehouses, and 11 frontline cold-chain storage warehouses.

Driving Multi-Dimensional Brand Marketing Momentum, Scaling Membership System Consistently

The Company remained committed to strategy-driven brand building, coordinating brand and promotional activities with a long-term development perspective to establish a differentiated brand image and achieve the multi-dimensional realization of brand value. During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to enhance the brand image and recognition through digital marketing, celebrity endorsements, and IP collaborations, effectively strengthening public awareness and goodwill towards the brand, attracting new customers, and enhancing customer recognition and user loyalty. Through various platforms, the Company actively interacted with consumers, sharing product stories and strengthening communication and emotional resonance with consumers. It also launched targeted promotional activities and consumer benefits based on user preferences, effectively reaching highly engaged and interactive customer groups.

Furthermore, the Company continued to upgrade the membership system to enhance the consumer experience and boost repurchase intention. As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s WeChat Mini Program had 170 million registered members, an increase of 38.6 million compared with the same period last year, with an average of 16.3 million quarterly active members, an increase of 0.5 million from the same period last year. The quarterly repurchase rate was 42.3%, representing an increase of 1.7 percentage points from the same period last year.

Outlook

Auntea Jenny is expected to leverage its mature single-store model and comprehensive franchisee lifecycle management system to sustain its high-quality expansion trend in the lower-tier markets and further strengthen single-store profitability stability. With the enrichment of the tea and coffee integration product matrix and deep cultivation of the health-conscious tea beverage sector, its differentiated barriers will continue to consolidate. By optimizing the supply and resource allocation structure and strengthening the collaborative efficiency of warehousing and distribution, the Company will further enhance its bargaining power and control over core raw materials, supporting long-term business development. Also, leveraging the multi-brand matrix penetration into different market segments and the full-process digital empowerment to enhance operational efficiency, Auntea Jenny will continuously activate growth momentum, expand its market share, and achieve high-quality long-term development.

About Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd.

Auntea Jenny (Shanghai) Industrial Co., Ltd. (2589.HK), founded in 2013 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2025, is a fast-growing freshly made beverage Company that precisely meets consumer demands through its diverse brand portfolio. It has three major brands, namely Auntea Jenny, Fallstea and Jenny x Coffee. Through its multi-brand portfolio, the Company is able to precisely meet the diverse consumption needs of consumers.The Company operate a franchise-focused business model. Its mutually beneficial franchise system is the foundation for the long-term and stable cooperation with franchisees. In terms of strategic presence, it focuses on the lower-tier market. As of now, the Company has established over 10,000 stores across more than 300 cities nationwide, which holds a strong market position among mid-priced freshly-made tea shop brands in the lower-tier market in the PRC.

Auntea Jenny’s official Website https://www.hsay.com/



Topic: Press release summary