Lilo and Stitch 2 to be directed by co-creator Chris Sanders

Chris Sanders; still from very first Lilo and Stitch live-action movie

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-14T15:07:26.571Z" title ="2026-06-14 15:07"> 14 Jun 2026, 3:07 pm

Follow up to the Disney live-action movie Lilo and Stitch (2025)will be directed by Chris Sanders, who co-created, co-wrote, and co-directed the initial Lilo and Stitch animated movie.

The follow up, which will include a brand-new story, will go into production later on this year.

Sanders, who has actually voiced the character of Stitch in both animated and live-action movies, is directing the movie with Jonathan Eirich, who is returning as manufacturer by means of the Rideback banner.

The movie centres on the relationship in between a lonesome woman and a blue young puppy that takes place to be a gotten away alien crafted to be a weapon of mass damage.

The other works of Sanders, a huge name in animated movies, consist of co-writing the initial animated movie Lilo and Stitch (2002) with Dean DeBlois. The 2 later worked together on How to Train Your Dragon (2010 ). Sanders likewise solo-directed the 2024 movie The Wild RobotHe made his live-action launching with the 2020 movie The Call of the Wildwhich starred Harrison Ford.