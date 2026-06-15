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Business Charukesi Movie Review: Age-old tunes dragged down by unequal beats By Correspondent - 71 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Upgraded on : 14 Jun 2026, 3:14 pm Charukesi Movie Review (2/ 5) Sweeping lectures about the brand-new generation not securing olden cultures or not being within the stiff worldview of one bachelor isn’t brand-new to Tamil movie theater. The drastically upset relative who must understand much better than to question authority (older relative). The older generation with a Martyr complex who are revered in the end since they have actually constantly understood much better for everyone else. What occurs if you chip off a few of the basic markers of these tropes and sand it and varnish it so that it looks fresh, you get Suresh Krissna’s Charukesi Director: Suresh Krissna Cast: YG Mahendra, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raj Ayyappa, Sriramya Pandian, and Sathyaraj

The movie focuses on an aged titular artist, played by YG Mahendra, who is considered as ‘god’ by the individuals surrounding him. See, even if individuals do incredible things, make critical sacrifices, and assist raise each other up, it should not make them superhuman. People are essentially flawed. The movie forgets this fundamental guideline, and develops the skill, magnanimity, and humanitarian nature of Charukesi. The movie winds up making him a ‘god’ and we are never ever able to root for Charukesi’s human side. In making Charukesi an infalliable character, the movie loses a lot of time on discussions that are simply said to enhance what we currently understand about him. Each and every single character needs to enhance how Charukesi can always remember anything, how even beyond several betrayals he has actually constantly done the ideal thing, to a point where the redundancy ends up being claustrophobic. This redundancy in discussions likewise encompasses strengthening the instructions of the story, which draws back the story.

Charukesi is a guy, whose life has actually been taken in by music. The usage of music has actually not been utilized to move the story or even develop its significance in the movie. Music appears to have actually been contributed to the movie, merely since a movie needs to have music. When there aren’t numerous chances to get in touch with the movie within the discussion or the story, music might have been that chance.

Music author Deva digs completely into the Carnatic design and develops distinctively melodic tunes that bring the movie. Deva is helped by an enigmatic Shankar Mahadevan, as the singing voice of Charukesi. The vocalist raises the author’s tunes by including his own layers that raise the movie’s significant nature.