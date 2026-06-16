Business Generali exposes Redion – the brand-new brand name for the Group’s leading worldwide Care platform, which incorporates Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits By Correspondent - 91

On Monday 15 June, Generali Group exposed Redion: a brand-new brand name for its worldwide Care platform, which unites the activities of Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) under a single identity and offering. Having actually run as an incorporated entity within Generali Care for almost 3 years, Redion is the brand name Generali Care should have– one that honours the amazing work currently achieved and makes noticeable, to the world, what customers and partners have actually experienced for many years. Antoine Parisi, present CEO of Generali CARE Hub, will lead Redion as group CEO. < img src ="https://photos.acnnewswire.com/RedionExternalSignage.jpeg" alt width ="450" height ="498">

With more than 12,000 staff members, operations in over 190 nations and EUR5.8 billion in yearly company volume( FY 2025), Redion is the world’s # 1 in staff member advantages– following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network previously in 2026– and the world’s # 2 in help and travel insurance coverage. The platform serves international corporations, worldwide travel business, banks and their end-customers, providing services covering travel insurance coverage, emergency situation and medical support, staff member security( life, special needs, mishap, medical), health and movement options– along with international B2B2C programs and ingrained insurance coverage for banks, travel platforms and international companies.

Giulio Terzariol, Group Deputy CEO of Generalistated: “Redion is the expression of what Generali Care has actually currently ended up being: a worldwide, integrated platform, purpose-built to provide detailed Care throughout every measurement of individuals’s lives. Completely lined up with our “Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence” method and our aspiration to lead in security, health and mishap, Redion embodies an easy, instant and constant requirement of Care, uniting complementary abilities in avoidance, insurance coverage and help in one smooth, international proposal.”

Jean-Laurent Granier, CEO of Generali France & & Global Business Activities and Chairman of Redionstated: “I sit in three seats at this table — as Chairman of Redion, as a network partner through GEB, and as a client on the assistance side. From all three, my reading is the same: for some time now, the reality of this organisation has been well ahead of the brand carrying it. The quality, the global reach, the genuine depth of expertise — that is already real, already experienced by our partners and clients every day. Today we simply give it the brand it deserves.”

A brand name that shows a platform currently at complete scale

Redion is developed on the complementary depth of 2 market leaders. Europ Assistance, the developer of the international help market now over 60 years back, has actually broadened its proficiency in time into travel insurance coverage, roadside help and individual services. GEB, developed in 1966, is the worldwide platform devoted to the human capital of international corporations and, following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network previously in 2026, the undeniable around the world leader in staff member advantages. Under Redion, these 2 bodies of proficiency are completely merged: one information technique, pooled AI financial investment and a single raised requirement throughout innovation and operations– readily available to every customer and partner, throughout every market.

For existing customers and partners, there is total connection. Agreements, service groups, telephone number and SLAs stay the same. The brand name is brand-new; the dedication is the exact same one that has actually remained in location for years.

Antoine Parisi, Global CEO of Redionstated: “Redion reflects the determination of our teams to deliver an enhanced, integrated and technology-enabled proposition for clients and partners worldwide. One brand means one data strategy, pooled AI investment and a single, elevated standard across our technology platform. The Redion name carries no geographic or sectoral ceiling. But what I want people to understand is that behind the technology stands a network of tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, roadside technicians and local experts who show up in person when it matters most. We are digital-first — and human always. Any client, anywhere can choose to be served entirely by people. That is what always ready, always on truly means.”

Innovation and AI at the heart of the platform

Redion locations innovation, information and expert system at the centre of its advancement– with a double goal: to considerably enhance the speed and quality of services, and to provide smoother, more customised experiences. The platform is developing its own technological services to change the Care experience in depth, matching the human proficiency and partner networks that have actually constantly been at its core. In every vital circumstance– from medical repatriation to office injury– AI supports human choice- making; it does not change it.

Constructed on 2 operating worths– Excellence and being Easy to deal with– Redion embodies Generali Group’s aspiration to be the world’s premier Care partner. That indicates being Caring, Collaborative, Agile, Reliable and Expert in every interaction, for every single customer, in every nation.

Enhancing regional existence and long-lasting financial investment in Asia

Redion is bringing higher clearness and consistency throughout the Asian markets in which it runs, significantly Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. These markets represent essential development concerns, supported by strong regional groups and management.

Considering that getting in these markets, the Group has actually strengthened its travel services, supported by more than 350 regional staff members.

The rebrand shows Redion’s dedication to regional decision-making throughout the complete travel security worth chain, integrated with international scale and 24/7 look after tourists. It likewise streamlines local engagement for both existing and potential partners.

Hassen Bennour, CEO of Redion for Asia Pacific (APAC) stated:“Redion marks a crucial action for our area. The brand-new name shows our global footprint, with 45% of earnings created outside Europe, and supports our development aspiration in the Asia market and the more comprehensive APAC area. As Redion comes together under one international identity, we will provide a more unified experience for tourists throughout our area and beyond.”

Naoki Futami, CEO of Redion for Japanstated: “In Japan, the shift to Redion enables us to link our regional market competence with the strength of an international Care platform. Our focus stays on working carefully with business customers and partners to provide trustworthy, useful, and human assistance for workers, company tourists and clients in Japan and abroad.”

For more details about Redion, see: redion.com

About The Generali Group Generali is among the biggest integrated insurance coverage and possession management groups worldwide, with an overall premium earnings of EUR98.1 billion and EUR900 billion AUM in 2025. Developed in 1831, with over 88,000 staff members and 163,000 consultants serving 75 million clients, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing existence in Asia and America. At the heart of Generali’s method is its Lifetime Partner dedication to clients, attained through ingenious and customised services, best-in-class consumer experience and its digitalised international circulation abilities. The Group has completely ingrained sustainability into all tactical options, with the objective to develop worth for all stakeholders while developing a fairer and more durable society.

About Redion

Redion is the world’s # 1 in staff member advantages and # 2 in help and travel insurance coverage. The name, exposed in 2026, shows the complete maturity of the international Care platform that has actually been running under Generali Care, combining Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB). Running in more than 190 nations, with over 12,000 staff members and EUR5.8 billion in yearly organization volume, Redion provides services covering travel insurance coverage, emergency situation and medical support, worker defense (life, impairment, mishap, medical), health and movement services, along with worldwide B2B2C and ingrained insurance coverage programs.

Contact:

Benedict Gerald Rozario

Senior Manager, Marketing & & Communication, East Asia

E: benedictgerald.r@europ-assistance.my

Imelia Kyra

Narro Communications

E: imelia@narrocomms.com



Subject: Press release summary