Motorola Watch Ultra renders leakage

It appears like Motorola is now preparing yourself to get in the Ultra smartwatch fray, contending straight with the similarity Apple and Samsung. Today some renders revealing what’s supposed to be the upcoming Motorola Watch Ultra have actually dripped.

As you can see, it has a circular screen, a big turning crown at 10 o’clock with the Motorola logo design on it, and a button at 4 o’clock. The printed text on the watch’s rear validates its 50m water resistance, IP68 dust and water resistance, in addition to its 46mm stainless-steel case, and the existence of GPS and LTE on board.

The dripped images reveal what may be a leather strap with red stitching, however of course Motorola might be using the gadget with various strap choices.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/motorola-watch-ultra-leaked-renders/inline/-1200/gsmarena_003.jpg" alt ="Motorola Watch Ultra renders leak">

It’s uncertain when this is set up to introduce, and in which markets. Now that the leakage floodgates have actually opened, we may get more details about the Motorola Watch Ultra in the near future, so remain tuned.

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