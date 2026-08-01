Heat to hit jobs across Indian cities: World Bank

Extreme heat could make outdoor work increasingly unsafe across Indian cities, leading to significant job-equivalent labour losses and economic costs, according to a World Bank report. New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are projected to lose hundreds of thousands of full-time jobs by 2050 as working hours become unsafe.

Indian cities are set to face rising labour losses as outdoor work becomes unsafe due to extreme heat, with economic costs expected to mount over the coming decades, according to a World Bank report.

New Delhi is projected to lose 266,000 full-time jobs by 2030 due to working hours rendered unsafe by extreme heat, rising to 418,000 by 2050. Kolkata could lose 360,000 jobs by 2030, rising to 391,000 by 2050.

Mumbai’s losses are projected at 204,000 in 2030 and 255,000 in 2050, while Chennai could lose the equivalent of 141,000 and 145,000 jobs during the same period.

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Across South Asia, extreme heat is already costing the equivalent of 31 million full-time jobs every year and could shrink the region’s economy by nearly 7% by 2050 if countries fail to adapt, the report said. With South Asia expected to add 280 million working-age people by 2050, rising temperatures pose one of the biggest threats to jobs, productivity and long-term economic growth.

“South Asia’s cities are central to the region’s future, but rising temperatures are putting jobs, livelihoods, and economic growth at risk,” said Johannes Zutt, World Bank vice president for South Asia.

The report warned that Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is among a handful of major airports globally expected to experience temperatures approaching or exceeding 50°C for multiple days each year by 2030, conditions that could force airlines to reduce passenger loads or cargo. It added that 38% of Delhi Metro commuters’ total travel time is spent walking, increasing exposure to dangerous heat.

Looking further ahead, Patna is projected to record one of the sharpest increases in heat-related working-hour losses among Indian cities, with the share of annual working hours rendered unsafe rising from 2.4% in 2030 to 6.3% by 2080. Jaipur’s losses are expected to increase from 1.5% to 2.9% over the same period.

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The report cautions that the official toll from heat remains understated because deaths are often attributed to cardiac or renal failure rather than heat exposure. It cites analysis linking a single five-day heatwave in India to around 30,000 excess deaths.

At the same time, the World Bank said heat is becoming one of the largest investment opportunities. It estimates India’s sustainable cooling market could be worth $1.6 trillion by 2040, driven by demand for energy-efficient air-conditioners, green buildings and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The report also found that heat early warning systems in Indian cities generate about $50 in benefits for every $1 invested. Strengthening preparedness and response at the local level can help protect vulnerable populations while keeping urban economies functioning during extreme heat events, it said.

“Building heat resilient cities is not only about protecting people from rising temperatures. It is about safeguarding jobs, boosting productivity, attracting investment, and ensuring cities continue to drive economic growth,” said Zutt.