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Home Business CWG Boxing: Preeti Pawar through to finals with dominating win

CWG Boxing: Preeti Pawar through to finals with dominating win

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Glasgow: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) sailed into the Commonwealth Games final by out-punching Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the last-four stage here on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who is an Asian Games bronze-medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada’s Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England’s Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout.

Read more: Toor misses podium as India’s men’s shot put medal wait continues at CWG

The Indian outpaced Mwape for most of the bout, cleverly drawing her in for effective counter-attacks with her left straight being particularly effective.

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes.

The Zambian’s struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds.

Read more: Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin final today: Date, time, live streaming, venue and rivals at Commonwealth Games 2026

Such was Preeti’s dominance that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round.

With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without having to slog too hard.

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