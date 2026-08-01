Samsung Galaxy S26 FE’s video camera specifications surface area

A Samsung executive just recently validated the presence of the Galaxy S26 FE, with a business agent hinting the phone will release this year. While we wait for more information about the Galaxy S26 FE’s launch from Samsung, its electronic camera specifications have actually appeared online, exposing the cam system will not be completely various from the Galaxy S25 FE’s.

This details originates from the folks at Android Authoritywhich they state is based upon proof they have “reviewed from a trusted source.” According to their source, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, codenamed “r14,” will utilize a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN3 sensing unit for the main video camera, while the 8MP OmniVision OV08A1 sensing unit will be utilized for the 3x telephoto system. In 2015’s S25 FE utilized these very same sensing units for its main and telephoto cams.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

The Galaxy S26 FE will likewise include a 12MP GalaxyCore GC12A2 sensing unit and a 12MP Sony IMX825 sensing unit; nevertheless, it’s uncertain which one will be utilized for the ultrawide electronic camera and which one will be used for the selfie electronic camera. Regardless, we understand that the S26 FE’s ultrawide and selfie electronic cameras will have 12MP resolution, like the S25 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE style exposed through Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) listing

That stated, it’s not simply the video cameras on the S26 FE that are nearly similar to the S25 FE’s. The charging speed is likewise most likely to stay the very same, as the S26 FE was just recently accredited with 45W wired charging assistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

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