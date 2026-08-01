WhatsApp is preparing a brand-new folder for messages from big companies

WhatsApp is obviously knowledgeable about the reality that a great deal of its users are dealing with an issue with mess in their primary chat list, specifically due to having a great deal of different threads with messages from big services like banks or airline companies.

According to a brand-new report, WhatsApp is now checking what it believes is a service to this issue. Messages from big organizations will immediately be moved into a brand-new “Offers & Updates” folder after a set variety of hours have actually passed because they were gotten.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/whatsapp-offers-and-updates-folder/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="WhatsApp is planning a new folder for messages from large businesses">

WhatsApp is evaluating various periods for this function, approximately 24 hours. If you do not like the concept, you will have the ability to disable it in the app’s settings. Surprisingly, however, you will not have the ability to set a custom-made period for the function to do its thing – you’ll need to either take whatever Meta develops or disable it entirely.

The primary function for this is to get things like discount rate codes and shipment updates out of the primary chat list, keeping that cleaner. At the minute, small companies and individual accounts are exempt from this function, however WhatsApp will check out moving service messages from small companies into the very same folder in the future.

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