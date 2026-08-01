Samsung might be preparing a surprise gadget for next year

A couple of days earlier, a report from Korea recommended that Samsung was going to introduce 8 flagship gadgets next year, consisting of 4 foldables – the Flip9, Fold9, Fold9 Ultra, the TriFold 2.

Today, a various source has actually revealed the codenames for Samsung’s collapsible lineup for 2027, and there are 5 of them: B9, H9, Q9A, Q9B, and Z9. The Flip8’s codename was B8, making B9 rather undoubtedly the Flip9 – so it hasn’t been canceled like a previous report recommended. The Fold8’s codename was H8, so H9 is the Fold9. That much is basic.

The Q9A and Q9B appear like they would be 2 various variations of the exact same gadget, however the source believes among them is the Fold9 Ultra and the other one is the TriFold 2. If that’s the case, then that leaves the Z9.

It’s difficult to understand what this is precisely, however naturally we would like it to be the very first smart device with a rollable screen. That’s what the source of these codenames appears to believe too, describing that the gadget connected with the Z9 codename “appears to be more tablet-like than phone-like in terms of hardware”whatever that indicates (bear in mind this quote is device equated from Dutch, so it might not be an ideal translation).

While this is as thin as reports get, we have actually been waiting on a rollable phone for several years now, and we would certainly not be shocked if Samsung would do it initially, viewing as how Samsung Display is currently producing bigger rollable screens for some Lenovo laptop computers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

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Source (in Dutch)