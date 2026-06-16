19659001 19659002 19659004 19659005 19659006 Monday, 15 June 2026, 15:04 HKT/SGT China’s Top Multispectral AI Firm Shenzhen HQVT Advances Hong Kong IPO HONG KONG, Jun 15, 2026 -(ACN Newswire)- 19459098 Shenzhen HQVT Technology Co., Ltd. (“HQVT”or the “Company” ), a market leader in China’s multi-spectral AI innovation sector, has actually just recently passed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing and is now in the middle of its share offering. The business prepares to position 85.1625 million H shares internationally, with about 10%designated to the Hong Kong public offering and the rest to the global tranche. The deal cost is HK$ 7.20 per share, raising as much as around HK$ 613 million. The business is anticipated to debut on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 22, with CMB International and SPDB International serving as joint sponsors. Through the listing, the business intends to accelerate its international growth and more reinforce its leading position in the quickly growing affective intelligence market, where multi-spectral AI represents a crucial specific niche section. 19659010 Driving Growth with Full-Chain Innovation 19659011 HQVT is a customized multispectral AI business that masters catching and examining optical details throughout electro-magnetic spectrum– consisting of noticeable light, infrared, and ultraviolet– providing comprehensive insights that conventional visible-light imaging can not offer. Concentrating on the early detection of fire, electrical faults, and thermal abnormalities, HQVT relocations security management from to 19659012 According to Frost & & Sullivan, HQVT is the 19459097 No. 1 multispectral AI business in China 19459098 by 2025 income. The Company likewise holds the leading market position in 19459097 multispectral AI big design services 19459098 At the heart of HQVT’s success is its thorough” Optics-Sensor-Imaging-Computing innovation architecture, which makes it possible for a full-chain item portfolio. This consists of: Multispectral AI Modules 19459098: High-precision ingrained hardware parts that gather and process multispectral information through AI algorithms for combination into third-party gadgets; Multispectral AI Perception Terminals : Intelligent gadgets integrating spectral imaging with on-device AI processing for real-time analysis, acknowledgment, and thinking; and 19659016 Multispectral AI Large Model Services : The services provide a big design, platform-based service with our proprietary “Zhiyuan Origin Large Model”, which processes multispectral information to offer sophisticated analytics and predictive insights for security management throughout varied markets. 19659017 Income Rises 138.9%; Adjusted Net Profit Reaches RMB55.2 Million 19659018 HQVT’s earnings rose from RMB 117.1 million in 2023 to 19459097 RMB 668.5 million in 2025 , representing a compound yearly development rate (CAGR) of 138.9% Significantly, the Company accomplished a monetary turn-around in 2024 and continues to see robust revenues. Its changed net revenue (non-IFRS) grew from RMB 42.9 million in 2024 to RMB 55.2 million in 2025 19459098, showing the strong market need for its big design services. 19659019 Worldwide Expansion and Technology Upgrades 19659020 As AI shifts from the digital world to the real world, HQVT’s multispectral innovation works as the for vital facilities. With almost 100 signed up innovation patents and a suite of exclusive AI designs, the Company supplies smart options for a vast array of markets, such as information centres, power systems and brand-new energy sectors. The Company has actually served over 2,500 consumers, attaining comprehensive penetration in the field of multi-scenario security sector. 19659021 According to Frost & & Sullivan, the multispectral AI market in China is forecasted to reach RMB 79.4 billion by 2030 19459098, growing at a CAGR of 31.8%. HQVT is tactically placed to catch this development by leveraging its status as a National-level Specialised and Sophisticated Key”Little Giant” Enterprise 19659022 Profits from the proposed IPO are planned to sustain numerous high-impact efforts: 19659023 R&D Acceleration : Investing in next-generation multispectral AI big designs and specialized MEMS chip creates to decrease supply chain reliance and boost efficiency; Production Scaling 19459098: Expanding production capability in its Shenzhen and Quzhou, Zhejiang bases; Worldwide Penetration 19459098: HQVT strategies to get in The United States And Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East 19459098, working with localized specialists to drive adoption in sectors like commercial security and clever facilities; and New Frontiers : Expanding multispectral applications into high-potential fields such as robotics (embodied intelligence) 19459098, food security, and advanced health care. 19659027 Subject: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics, Funds & & Equities, Artificial Intel 19659029 http://www.acnnewswire.com 19659030 From the Asia Corporate News Network 19659031 Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. 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